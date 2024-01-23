Geno Auriemma salary: How much does the UConn coach earn in 2024? Contract details, salary, and more

Geno Auriemma is one of the most celebrated coaches in college basketball. Auriemma has been the head coach of the UConn Huskies Women's Basketball team for close to four decades. In that period, the Italian-American left an indelible mark on the game, leading generation after generation of athletes to glory.

Due to his longevity and incredible success on the court, Auriemma has become an iconic figure in NCAA women's basketball. As in every other major sport, Auriemma's height of success is expected to be earning him big figures.

So you might be wondering, how much does the UConn Huskies women's basketball head coach earn annually as salary? Let's find out.

What is Geno Auriemma's salary?

Geno Auriemma receives an annual base salary of $600,000 as UConn's women's basketball head coach. The coach signed a contract renewal in 2021, extending his stay through 2025 when he would have spent 40 years heading the program. The contract was backdated to April 2020, making it a five-year deal.

Connecticut v NC State

The bulk of Auriemma's earnings does not come from his base salary, however. The contract includes $2.2 million in payment for speaking, consulting and media duties. The amount will see a $100,000 increase every year until the contract runs out. In summary, the contract is worth $15 million over a five-year term.

Is Geno Auriemma in the Hall of Fame?

In recognition of his achievement and contribution to basketball, Auriemma has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He is also a Women's Basketball Hall of Famer, achieving both feats in 2006. Furthermore, he was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.

Auriemma's contribution to women's basketball goes beyond the NCAA level, having led the women's national basketball team to multiple championships. He led the team to the 2010 and 2014 World Championship victories, also winning the Olympics gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

Why is Geno Auriemma so successful?

Auriemma is the most successful coach in NCAA Division I women's college basketball, having won 11 national championship titles. He had also been awarded the national Naismith College Coach of the Year a record eight times. How has he been able to achieve so much success?

The answer lies in so many factors, major among them being his longevity as UConn's head coach. The world of sports can be unforgiving to coaches, many losing their jobs at the slightest mistake. However, time has proven that coaches who retain their jobs over a long period tend to be more successful than others.

Auriemma may likely leave UConn at the end of his current contract, but his name will remain in the memory of the Huskies fans.