Which NBA Players went to UConn? Taking a closer look

The University of Connecticut (UCONN) has produced some incredible basketball talent over the years. Since the NBA's inception, UCONN has produced 40 players who have made it to the league.

Some of the more notable NBA names to come out of UCONN are Ray Allen, Kemba Walker, Andre Drummond, Rudy Gay, and Caron Butler. However, those player's aren't the only UCONN alums that have graced an NBA court.

Here are all 40 players to have suited up for the UCONN Huskies.

Jeff Adrien Chuck Aleksinas Ray Allen Hilton Armstrong Wes Bialosuknia Josh Boone James Bouknight Amida Brimah Scott Burrell Caron Butler Andre Drummond Jerome Dyson Khalid El-Amin Jimmy Foster Rudy Gay Tate George Ben Gordon Daniel Hamilton Richard Hamilton Toby Kimball Travis Knight Bruce Kuczenski Jeremy Lamb Donny Marshall Donyell Marshall Tyrese Martin Shabazz Napier Emeka Okafor Kevin Ollie Worthy Patterson A.J. Price Rodney Purvis Clifford Robinson Chris Smith Hasheem Thabeet Corny Thompson Charlie Villanueva Jake Voskuhl Kemba Walker Marcus Williams

Following the 2023 NBA Draft, the number of UCONN products to have played in the NBA will rise. Jordan Hawkins, who was selected 14th by the New Orleans Pelicans, and Andre Jackson Jr, who went 36th to the Orland Magic, will both be representing UCONN at the NBA level next season.

As such, once the new season gets underway in October, UCONN will have 42 NBA players to cite in their illustrious history of developing elite basketball talent. It will make them one of the most renowned collegiate programs in the country.

UCONN has also produced WNBA Talent

UCONN is also seen as one of the best collegiate programs for female basketball players. Since the inception of the WNBA, 44 players who have attended UCONN have gone on to enjoy a career in the women's professional league.

Here's a list of all 44 women who have played for UCONN and the WNBA.

Svetlana Abrosimova Ashley Battle Sue Bird Swin Cash Tina Charles Saniya Chong Napheesa Collier Willnett Crockett Crystal Dangerfield Stefanie Dolson Kelly Faris Kalana Greene Bria Hartley Tiffany Hayes Charde Houston Moriah Jefferson Asjha Jones Dorka Juhász Rebecca Lobo Renee Montgomery Jessica Moore Maya Moore Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis Olivia Nelson-Ododa Kia Nurse Jennifer Rizzotti Nykesha Sales Katie Lou Samuelson Paige Sauer Kelly Schumacher Azura Stevens Breanna Stewart Kiah Stokes Ann Strother Ketia Swanier Diana Taurasi Morgan Tuck Barbara Turner Megan Walker Evina Westbrook Gabby Williams Rita Williams Tamika Williams Kara Wolters

Renee Montgomery, Sue Bird, and Maya Moore are some of the more notable names to have come out of UCONN to enter the WNBA. Yet, with such a strong development program, it's no wonder so many talented players, both male and female, opt to continue their basketball development with the Huskies.

Furthermore, collegiate standout Paige Bueckers also suits up for the UCONN Huskies and will likely become the next big name to enter the WNBA from their basketball program. However, Bueckers will need to prove she has fully recovered from her ACL injury before dreaming of entering the WNBA next season - where she is expected to be a top-5 draft pick.

UCONN won a national championship this year

During the 2023 collegiate season, the UCONN Huskies won their fifth national championship, defeating the San Diego State Aztec's 76-59. By winning the contest, the UCONN Huskies broke the 'Drake curse' as the Hip-Hop sensation had bet on them to win - which usually results in a loss.

Now, the UCONN Huskies will be preparing for the upcoming season, where they will hope to have some NBA talent on their roster, allowing them to continue their rich tradition of producing new players for the league on a yearly basis.

There have also been discussions regarding the UCONN Huskies joining the Big 12, but at this point, those are only rumors. No matter what, though, we can be sure elite high-school players - both male and female - will continue to have an interest in playing for UCONN for years to come.

