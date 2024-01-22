5 women's college basketball players with the highest NIL deals in 2024 ft. Angel Reese

College basketball remains one of the biggest sports for the NCAA, and it's seen in NIL deals.

In July 2021, NCAA athletes were able to make money off their name, image and likeness, which was groundbreaking for athletes. With college players being able to make money, some are making millions.

With the women's college basketball season underway, let's take a look at the players with the highest NIL deals, with all figures coming from On3.

Five women's college basketball players with the highest NIL deals

#1 Angel Reese, LSU

Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers to the national championship in 2023, and she parlayed that into NIL success.

According to ON3, Reese is making $1.7 million in 2024 through NIL. Some of her NIL deals are with Reebok, Bose and McDonald's, among others. This season, Reese is averaging 19.9 PPG, 12.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.

#2 Flau'jae Johnson, LSU

Flau'jae Johnson is making $1.1 million.

Flau'jae Johnson joins her teammate Angel Reese as the lone women's college basketball player making over $1 million in NIL, according to ON3.

Johnson has NIL deals with Puma, Tampax, Powerade and JBL Audio among others. This season with LSU, Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore with the Tigers.

#3 Haley Cavinder, TCU

Haley Cavinder transferred to TCU.

Haley Cavinder, a social media personality, decided to return for her fifth and final year of collegiate eligibility.

Cavinder began her career at Fresno State and transferred to Miami for the 2022-23 season after three years with the Bulldogs. Last year, she was a second-team All-ACC selection last season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Due to her college success, Haley and her twin sister Hanna, also a college basketball player, exploded on social media. The two have over 4.5 million followers.

According to On3, Cavinder is projected to earn $868,000 in NIL deals. She has deals with Caktus AI, Leaf Trading Cards and Bucked Up, among others.

#4 Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Caitlin Clark is making $818K.

Caitlin Clark is a senior at Iowa and is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

With Clark being one of the top players in college basketball, she's projected to make $818,000 in NIL money in 2024. Clark has deals with Gatorade and State Farm among others. This season, Clark is averaging 31.7 PPG, 7.7 assists and seven rebounds per game.

#5 Paige Bueckers, UConn

Paige Bueckers is projected to make $652K.

Paige Bueckers is in her third season at UConn and is projected to make $652,000 in NIL this season.

Bueckers has NIL deals with Dunkin', Nike, Gatorade, Nerf and Bose among others. This season, the guard is averaging 19.8 PPG, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.