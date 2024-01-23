Top 5 winningest Women's College basketball coaches ft. Tara VanDerveer, Geno Auriemma and more

Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in college basketball history on Sunday.

VanDerveer has been the coach of Stanford women's basketball team since 1985. She has also coached Ohio State and Idaho and won a record 1,203 games. Although VanDerveer has the record, who are the top five winningest women's college basketball coaches?

Top five winningest Women's College basketball coaches

#1 Tara VanDerveer, 1,203 wins

Tara VanDerveer made history on Sunday as Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56 to pass former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski to become the all-time winningest basketball coach in NCAA history.

Following Stanford's win, VanDerveer said that breaking the record is a dream come true.

"It's like a dream come true, VanDerveer said, via The Associated Press. "To have a dream and watch it play out. I planned to go to law school because there were no coaches. That was not a job for women.

"My timing was horrible for playing, but it was very good for coaching. I was a head coach when I was like 24 years old. I'm just really thankful that I get to have a job that it's not a 'JOB' job."

With Stanford, VanDerveer is 1051-216 and has led them to three NCAA titles.

#2 Geno Auriemma, 1,196 wins

Auriemma is the current coach of UConn and has held that role since the 1985-96 season.

She has only been a coach with the Huskies and has picked up 1,196 wins, just seven wins behind VanDerveer. Auriemma has led UConn to 11 national titles.

#3 Pat Summitt, 1,098 wins

Pat Summitt served as the coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols from 1974 until 2012.

She retired with a record of 1,098-208, which includes winning eight national titles. At the time of her retirement, Summitt had the most wins in college basketball history.

Summitt was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

#4 Barbara Stevens, 1,058 wins

Barbara Stevens ended her coaching career in 2020 at Bentley after being there from the 1986-87 season.

She began her career at Clark while also having a stop at UMass. In her lengthy coaching career, Stevens went 1,058-291 and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Stevens was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

#5 C. Vivian Stringer, 1,055 wins

Stringer ended her legendary college coaching career in 2022 with Rutgers after her career began in the 1971-72 season at Cheyney State.

Stringer went 1,055-426 all time as a coach but failed to win a national championship. However, her career was still a success, and Rutgers announced after her retirement that they would be renaming the basketball court in her name.