3 college basketball coaches who were unsuccessful in the NBA ft. John Calipari

Coaching roles in the NBA sees a ton of change seemingly every season. With the degree of difficulty, only a few college coaches ever make the jump to the pros (11 in the last 30 years).

But out of them, not a lot find a healthy dose of success, especially in comparison to their collegiate accolades.

Today we dive into three unsuccessful coaching transitions from college to the NBA.

3 college basketball coaches who were unsuccessful in the NBA

3. Tim Floyd

Coming into the NBA with the unenviable task of following up the Chicago Bulls dynasty after Michael Jordan's second retirement, Tim Floyd was in line to succeed the legendary Phil Jackson.

Having won the American South, Sun Belt and Big Eight Coach of the Year Awards, Floyd came in with much fanfare. But his tenure with the 6-time champions failed to live up to the hype. Fresh off wining a championship, the team finished 13-37 in a lockout shortened season, good for last in the conference.

Over the next three years, his total record ended at 49-190 before he was let go. Ultimately, he would find one more job at the helm of the New Orleans Hornets, who finished with a middling 41-41 record.

2. John Calipari

With a legendary resume behind him, including an NCAA championship, John Calipari came to the NBA amid much fanfare.

Unfortunately for the three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year (1996, 2009, 2015), his tenure was short-lived. Over two seasons of coaching the then-New Jersey Nets, Calipari would secure a 72-112 record before starting his third year 3-17.

In an attempt to radically alter the team's culture, his pursuit failed, and he was let go.

1. John Beilein

Beyond just the record of the team, John Beilein's lone season coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers was unsuccessful on multiple fronts.

After the team thought he called them 'thugs', he clarified his comments to be 'slugs', which didn't go over well with the team either.

In his ill-fated tenure, the team compiled a 14-40 record, as the multi-time conference winner in the MAAC, CAA and Big Ten could not connect with the young core of the Cavs.

