3 college basketball standouts who could go undrafted in 2024 NBA draft ft. Bronny James 

The 2024 NBA draft is full of immensely talented players and a handful of folks whose stats might look modest, but their physical gifts and potential upsides trump all analytics. Either way, there will always be some players who will get left out simply because there are not enough roster spots to go around – that is the business of the NBA, after all.

That said, here are three potential 2024 NBA draft snubs from NCAA D1.

3 college standouts who could go undrafted in 2024 NBA draft

#1. Bronny James, USC

Bronny James` numbers are far from "standout." And as far as any cerebral basketball fan is concerned, the only reason why he`s considered a standout college basketball talent is because he`s the eldest son of LeBron James. That`s not a knock on the young man`s talent, but so far, his potential is far from evident – and everyone can see that. Last season, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 36.6% from the field.

This is one of the biggest reasons (his health scare notwithstanding) that he was left out of this year`s mock drafts. James isn`t even a second-rounder by some analysts` current standards, so he was moved to the 2025 class with many believing he might still need a year or two for his draft stock to improve.

For now, Bronny James remains in the transfer portal after spending his freshman season at USC. It is still unclear where the 6-foot-4 youngster intends to transfer. But considering he`s not performed to the lofty expectations, there`s a tiny chance that he gets drafted this year, if he even gets drafted at all.

#2. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

The 7-foot-2 slot man for the Kansas Jayhawks has been their main offensive and defensive weapon all year. And yet, his name isn`t in the latest mock drafts despite the modern NBA having a clear use for a big man with legitimate 3-point shooting range. He averaged 17.9 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 2.3 apg last season.

Many analysts believe that conditioning issues and a lack of athleticism could be the biggest factors impacting his draft stock so much (via Bleacher Report). But for a draft that also features a not-so-athletic big man in UConn`s Donovan Clingan as a potential lottery pick, missing out on a center like Dickinson feels like a massive disservice by the NBA.

#3. Johni Broome, Auburn

For Auburn, Johni Broome has always been that guy ever since he moved there from Morehead State. An incredibly mobile 6-foot-10 guy who can be a consistent double-double threat and rim protector, Broome was rightfully named a finalist for the 2024 Naismith Player of the Year alongside eventual winner Zach Edey of Purdue (via AuburnTigers.com). He averaged 16.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 2.2 apg last season.

Broome does a good chunk of his damage down low but he can also step out and hit a decent percentage from 3-point land (35.4% in the 2023-2024 season). Again, here`s another guy who does a little bit of everything, and yet he`s getting left out of many major mock drafts and could go unselected this year.

Do you think these three college standouts will go undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.