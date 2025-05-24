3 major commitments John Calipari secured before Arkansas 2025 showdown ft. Nick Pringle

Arkansas coach John Calipari exceeded expectations during his first year in charge of the Razorbacks by reaching the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. With expectations heightened in Fayetteville, Calipari has hit the transfer portal hard ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

John Calipari dipped into the transfer portal to replace key cogs like Zvonimir Ivisic, who joined coach Brad Underwood's Illinois Fighting Illini via the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Adou Thiero declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and Jonas Aidoo's eligibility ran out.

Below, we take a look at the three prospects tasked with taking up the Razorbacks' mantle next season.

Top three commits for John Calipari's Arkansas

#3. Nick Pringle

Forward Nick Pringle played for the South Carolina Gamecocks before he entered the transfer portal and joined Arkansas. Before that, he played for the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons, reaching the Final Four once. He also played one season for the Wofford Terriers.

He averaged 9.5 points on 57.2% shooting from the floor, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Gamecocks last season before entering the portal. His 82.2% free-throw rate ranked him at No. 4 nationally as per KenPom (97-of-148).

Pringle had a career game against the Razorbacks, tallying 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds when South Carolina clashed against Arkansas and won 72-53. The forward's rebounding and stellar post defense make him an ideal replacement for the departed Zvonimir Ivisic. After the announcement of his commitment was made official, Pringle revealed his ambitions in Fayetteville.

“I want to give my all and be a sponge," Pringle said. "I will be surrounded by players who want to win and play in the NBA because that is my goal.”

#2. Karim Rtail

One of John Calipari's biggest pickups for Arkansas is forward Karim Rtail. The Lebanese forward played for Lithuanian club Neptūnas-Akvaservis of the NBL last season before opting to join the Razorbacks.

In 33 games played, he averaged 8.4 points on 49.3% shooting from the floor and 32.5% shooting from beyond the arc and 4.6 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. Rtail also managed 12 double-figure points-scoring games.

#1. Malique Ewin

Former Florida State Seminoles forward Malique Ewin committed to John Calipari's Razorbacks on April 15. He first played for the Ole Miss Rebels before playing for JUCO side South Plains Community College for two seasons.

He averaged 14.2 points on 59.6% shooting from the floor, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists and managed nine double-doubles for the Seminoles last season before he entered the transfer portal.

Malique Ewin headlines John Calipari's stellar recruitment class ahead of the 2025-2026 season and will provide extensive experience to a roster that will look to make a jump in year two. The transfer additions will complement five-star freshmen recruits Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff and four-star prospect Isaiah Sealy.

