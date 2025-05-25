3 major commitments Jon Scheyer secured before Duke's 2025 showdown ft. Cameron Boozer 

Duke coach Jon Scheyer led his team to the brink of the national championship game last season, but the Blue Devils fell at the Final Four stage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Scheyer has since regrouped and recruited the number one class in the country, according to 247Sports.

After the departure of standouts Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, who will fill the gaps in Scheyer's roster next season?

Jon Scheyer's 3 major commitments ahead of 2025 season

Jon Scheyer has both dipped into the transfer portal to replace the lost talent from last year's team and recruited the highest-rated prospects from high school in the country.

Below, we take a look at three such commitments.

#3. Nikolas Khamenia

Harvard-Westlake prospect Nikolas Khamenia committed to Duke over offers from the UCLA Bruins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs last year. According to ESPN, the forward is a top-35 prospect in the class of 2025.

During an interview with ESPN, he revealed why he chose Jon Scheyer's program over other offers.

"Duke was a place I visited and felt it was special from the moment I left campus. Coach [Jon] Scheyer believes in me and my abilities," Khamenia said. "Duke is a special place that has put out a lot of great players and ultimately helped them develop."

#2. Dame Sarr

On Friday, the Duke Blue Devils won the race for the commitment of Italian forward Dame Sarr who played for Barcelona in the Spanish League. He starred in the Nike Hoop Summit in April tallying 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds against future Blue Devils teammate Cameron Boozer.

In an interview with ESPN on Friday, Sarr revealed why he committed to Jon Scheyer's team.

"Duke was my dream school," Sarr said. "I watched a lot of NCAA games this season, especially Duke. I played with Jabari Parker this season, who went to Duke. When I had the chance to go there, I had to take it."

#1. Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, Cayden Boozer committed to the Duke Blue Devils last year. The five-star Cameron is the No. 1 forward and the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

Boozer, who attended Christopher Columbus High School and won a hat-trick of Florida State championships, was crowned the Gatorade National Player of the Year for a second season in a row. He will look to replace the star quality of Cooper Flagg in the Blue Devils' roster.

The Boozer twins also starred for the Nightrydas Elite during the Nike EYBL circuit.

After a stellar recruitment class, Jon Scheyer will be under the spotlight next season after coming close to winning the Blue Devils' first national championship since the Mike Krzyzewski era.

