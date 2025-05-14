Duke HC Jon Scheyer makes feelings known on Cooper Flagg potentially joining former first-round pick in Dallas: "Pretty special to think about"

Former Duke star Cooper Flagg ended the debate around his future when he declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in April. Flagg has long been projected in several mock drafts to be the undisputed No. 1 pick in the Class of 2025.
On Tuesday, Flagg's path to the NBA was made clearer when the Dallas Mavericks won the chance to pick first during the draft despite only having a 1.8% chance of winning the lottery. The Mavericks have a strong Duke connection with stars Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively all having roots there.
During Tuesday's segment of "SportsCenter," Duke coach Jon Scheyer revealed what he thought of Flagg joining the Mavs and linking up with former Blue Devils star Dereck Lively who was picked No. 12 during the 2023 NBA Draft.
"Well, for me the first thing I thought of is that he gets to be with Derek Lively," Jon Scheyer said. "Dereck as a head coach was the first guy to get drafted. So to go from the first lottery pick that I've coached to a guy who I think is going to be the No. 1 pick, it's a pretty special thing to think about those two guys together. Obviously, Kyrie and the Duke connection as well, I think Cooper will be incredible there.
"It's amazing how things work out but it would be an incredible spot for him. I think that was the most impressive part for me when you think about the fact that he was supposed to be in high school last year. Just his maturity and his approach every day was impressive and he will tell you every part of his game that he can get better at."
Cooper Flagg gets hype from former Duke coach
Cooper Flagg had a stellar season for the Duke Blue Devils, averaging 19.2 points on 48.1% shooting from the floor and 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 4.2 assists. Despite not winning the national championship, Flagg still won the AP Player of the Year and the Prestigious Wooden Award over Auburn Tigers' Johni Broome.
Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski produced several lottery picks during his legendary career and during Tuesday's segment of "The Herd," he lavished praise on Cooper Flagg's league readiness.
"Cooper's just unique," Krzyzewski said. "He's so strong. His legs are so strong. Athletically, he's gifted. When you add his athletic ability and his competitive attitude, you have a very special guy. He can really score the ball. I think he's a good shooter trying to become a really good shooter."
Cooper Flagg received plenty of hype even before he had played college basketball and he justified the hype with his performances raising expectations for his NBA debut.
