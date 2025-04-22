Stephen A. points out Cooper Flagg's shortcoming with sympathy as Duke star declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Duke star Cooper Flagg flirted with a return to college basketball for weeks despite being projected as the No. 1 pick during the 2025 NBA Draft. On Monday, he erased all doubts when he announced that he had declared for the draft after all.

After Flagg's announcement on Monday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his take on the talented Flagg, including pointing out the only blemish on his career so far (0:30).

“The only blemish on his (Flagg's) career is, there was four times that he had a chance to win a game and he failed," Smith said. "All four times, you know, but that’s just the last play, the game-winning shot. That happens... You certainly miss more than you make. Even the greatest of them all has done that.

"But in the end, he's 6'8-6'9, his ball-handling skills, his shot-making skills from shot-range, long-range, can play with his back to the basket, facing the basket. Plus he'll defend, plus he'll block shots. This brother is the total package. And he is going to be the No. 1 overall pick in this upcoming NBA Draft. It is no secret what he was going to do because there's no reason for him not to. He's that dude."

Shannon Sharpe reveals why Cooper Flagg declared for draft

An ESPN report revealed that Cooper Flagg earned $12.5 million in NIL payments during his sole season in college basketball and was the highest-paid student-athlete in the country.

Flagg admitted multiple times that he was unsure whether he would immediately declare for the NBA Draft or return to Duke for an extra year, which is almost unheard of as most college basketball stars taking the one-and-done route nowadays.

During Monday's segment of "First Take," ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe revealed why Cooper Flagg returning to college basketball was never really on the cards (1:20).

"This was the worst-kept secret in America," Sharpe said. "And I laugh every time people say, 'Well, he (Cooper Flagg) might come back 'cause he loves college.' Really? Really people? Come back to do what? Considering what the money is now, it makes no sense because all you're doing is prolonging being away from the bigger bag that you're gonna get.

"They're not gonna give him the NIL or the collective that he would get going No. 1 overall or top three or top five pick. He's the best player in college basketball."

Cooper Flagg has been tabbed as the No. 1 pick in his class since his explosion onto the scene during the 2023 Peach Jam and both college basketball and NBA fans will wait with bated breath to see where he lands in the draft.

