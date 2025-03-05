"Threaten to run it back is crazy": Fans go berserk after Cooper Flagg's NBA future put in dilemma by college sports analyst

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg was the star of the night as he led the Blue Devils to a blowout 93-60 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday. Flagg finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and seven assists.

On Tuesday, On3 analyst Andy Staples wrote a piece titled, "Should Cooper Flagg threaten to run it back at Duke to avoid becoming a Wizard or Hornet?" An excerpt from the article read:

"Players have until June 15 to withdraw from the draft. The lottery is on May 12. Team Flagg can send out all sorts of smoke signals. If the Wizards or Hornets win the lottery, they’d better trade the pick or the Maine Event is headed back to Durham."

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the news about the popular Cooper Flagg's future in the NBA.

"Threaten to run it back is crazy ☠️☠️," a fan wrote.

"Actually a new angle to the draft that nobody has talked about much. Top picks have leverage to decide where they go as rookies by having the option to make money in college," another commented.

"I don’t think the NBA’s gonna risk another year in college for Flagg as they’re desperate for a new face of the league to pass the torch to after LeBron. If anything they might just rig it for Utah so he ends up in a good situation," a fan opined.

Some fans were in favor of the talented Cooper Flagg remaining at Duke instead of leaving for the NBA.

"With Flagg’s NIL at ~$5m and Rookie contract in the low teens, I’m sure Duke can add some juice and keep him another year if he wants," one fan tweeted.

"Stay in college and save yourself the stress my brother in Christ," another fan tweeted.

"Return to Duke," one fan tweeted.

Cooper Flagg's NBA future debated

Cooper Flagg was hyped for years even before he joined the Duke Blue Devils. He has averaged 19.6 points on 49.7% shooting from the floor and 38.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season justifying the hype.

During Tuesday's segment of "NBA Today," draft expert Jonathan Givony gave his thoughts on Flagg returning to Duke next year.

"You never say never," Givony said. "I was a student at the University of Florida in 2006 when Joakim Noah, Al Horford, and Corey Brewer all decided to pass up being top-10 picks after winning a national championship.

"They came back and won a second national championship. So, you honestly never know. But with that said, I highly doubt you will see Cooper Flagg back at Duke for his sophomore season."

Givony added that he believes Flagg would love to come back if he could, given how he has been vocal about this desire, indicating that he is enjoying his time at Duke.

"But ultimately, I think it's going to be impossible for him to come back, the analyst added. "Delaying that second NBA contract could cost him upwards of $50 million. And that's not even talking about the possibility of — knock on wood — him getting hurt."

Cooper Flagg returning to college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils would buck the trend of most top-rated prospects not being one-and-done players.

