"Whatcha gonna do when Coop is running wild on you": Fans react as Cooper Flagg throws down thunderous dunk at Madison Square Garden

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Feb 23, 2025 13:21 GMT
Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg
Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg. Source: Imagn

Duke star Cooper Flagg led the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils to a comprehensive 110-67 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening. Flagg registered 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes of game time.

In the second half, with the Blue Devils leading 61-37, the talented Flagg made the play of the night when he jinked past Illinois players to register a stunning slam dunk.

During his postgame news conference, even Illinois coach Brad Underwood was in awe of the talented Cooper Flagg, and he had a stunning request of the authorities regarding the Duke prospect.

“I hope he stays in school,” Underwood said. "I mean, if I’m the NCAA or the ACC, I’m figuring out an NIL deal to keep that dude in school, because he’s everything that’s right about our game.
“Somebody threw out some story about it. I hope he stays. Man, he’d be great. He could probably make more here than he could in the NBA. He’s also got really good people around him, and that helps.”
College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Flagg's impressive dunk against Illinois.

"Embiid don't worry. Help is coming," a fan wrote.
Some fans expressed their awe at Flagg's talent.

"whatcha gunna do when Coop is running wild on you," one fan tweeted.
"#1 unanimous," another fan tweeted.
"*MAINE EVENT," one fan tweeted.

Cooper Flagg college stay dismissed

In an interview with The Athletic last week, Cooper Flagg hinted at returning to college basketball next year despite long being projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

During last week's clash between Duke and the Stanford Cardinal, legendary ESPN announcer Dick Vitale rubbished the claims by the Duke star.

“A big story was publicized yesterday. Cooper says, ‘I think I may be coming back to Duke. I love it so much!’” Vitale said. “Man, I’ve got a better chance of growing hair than (Flagg) coming back to Duke. No way that’s gonna happen. No way.
“There’s no question he’s obviously making good money with the NIL, but I tell you what, that check he’s gonna see at the next level is a whole other world. Can’t take a chance of an injury. Can’t take a chance.”

One of the most scrutinized decisions before the 2025 NBA draft will be whether Cooper Flagg will declare for the draft or stunningly opt to remain in college basketball for an extra year.

