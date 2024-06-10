3 NCAAB head coaches who rejected lucrative Los Angeles Lakers job offers ft. Dan Hurley

The Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job is arguably one of the most lucrative positions in the NBA. While many are eager to get the hot seat at the home of the 17-time champions, some coaches have had the opportunity to refute the assignment for whatever reasons.

On that note, here's a look at three college basketball coaches who turned down the organization's approach to coach the Lakers.

3 college basketball coaches who rejected the Los Angeles Lakers job

#1. Dan Hurley

Dan Hurley became the latest coach to reject the Los Angeles Lakers. The UConn head coach reportedly turned down a mammoth six-year, $70 million contract to remain with the Huskies.

Hurley had met with the Lakers organization last week and negotiations reportedly went well. However, the coach had time to think about his future over the weekend and decided to remain at UConn. He then led the program to consecutive national championships in 2023 and 2024.

#2. Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard was once a candidate to take over the Lakers in May 2022. At the time, he was coaching the Michigan Wolverines and fresh off winning the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

Howard was a prime target for the LA outfit. He had a good relationship with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and knew LeBron James well from their playing days at the Miami Heat.

However, Howard turned down an interview with the Purple and Gold to remain focused on his job with the Wolverines.

#3. Mike Krzyzewski

Mike Krzyzewski garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004, three years after winning his third national championship at Duke. At the time, the Lakers reportedly offered Coach K an appealing five-year, $40 million deal. But that wasn't enough to turn his head away from Duke.

Eventually, Krzyzewski remained with the Blue Devils and won two more national championships before stepping down from the program in 2022.

