Jon Scheyer faces the uphill task of rebuilding an almost entire roster. Seven players from the program entered the transfer portal this year and Jared McCain and Kyle Flipowski have departed for the NBA draft.

Jeremy Roach committed to Baylor and Mark Mitchell went to Missouri. TJ Power, Jaden Schutt, Christian Reeves, and Jaylen Blakes are other players from Duke who entered the transfer portal in the hope of better NIL deals.

John Scheyer was able to secure commitments from Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis. Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster are also making a return this season.

With an entire roster lost to the transfer portal, NBA draft, or due to eligibility issues, John is using his cards judiciously. Scheyer's men lost to NC State in the Elite Eight contest but the coach dreams of doing even better this season. But who should be Jon's transfer targets upon whom he can pin his hopes?

Top picks for Jon Scheyer for the 2023-24 season

Aidan Mahaney

NCAA Tournament First Round-Grand Canyon vs Saint Marys

Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in the 2023-24 season. He had a decent field goal percentage of 38.6 and shot 35.5 from 3-point range. Aidan shot 19 3-pointers in 33 games and his playmaking and 3-point shooting would be a good addition to Duke's new roster. He visited UConn this weekend and Virginia, Creighton, and Kentucky too could be the landing destinations for the star.

Kadary Richmond

NIT Championship

Kadary Richmond led Seton Hall to an NIT championship victory this year. He scored 21 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and two blocks in the game. In the 2023-24 season, he posted an average of 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. Kadary has already heard from the Duke Blue Devils basketball staff. Arkansas Razorbacks, Illinois, and Kentucky also have shown interest in him.

Koby Brea

NCAA Tournament Second Round-Dayton vs Arizona

Koby Brea's shooting skills would be a decent addition to Jon Scheyer's arsenal this season. Brea is the top shooter in the nation from 3-point range. The return of Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor would give strength to the backcourt that would complement Koby Brea's offense at the front. Dayton Flyers guard posted an average of 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.

Who are your top picks for the Duke Blue Devils from the transfer portal this year? Let us know in the comments section.