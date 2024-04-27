John Calipari left the Kentucky Wildcats to join Arkansas Razorbacks as the head coach of the program. He replaced Eric Musselman who went to Southern California as the head coach. But as soon as John Calipari joined the Razorbacks, top five-star and four-star talents from the Wildcats followed him in droves.

Boogie Fland committed to Calipari as soon as he donned the new coaching role. Fland, a McDonald's All-American, averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games as a senior. Billy Richmond, a No. 25 overall recruit in the 2024 class, also committed to Calipari.

Former Kentucky forward Zvonimir Ivisic also announced his decision to join Calipari on April 15. He has three years of eligibility remaining and will be joined by former Kentucky forward Karter Knox in the Razorbacks camp. Though the incoming players from Kentucky have made the job easy for Calipari, who else would the famed coach be interested in?

3 players John Calipari can target from the transfer portal before the 2024 season

#1, Jonas Aidoo

On3 Sports ranks Jonas Aidoo as the No. 40 player and No. 7 center in the transfer portal this year. The Tennessee Volunteers forward was named to the 2024 All-Defensive Team and was a second-team All-SEC selection last season.

The 6-foot-11 star averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists this past season. He has played for Tennessee for three seasons and is set to visit the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend.

#2, Johnell Davis

On3 ranks Johnell Davis as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal this year. The Florida Atlantic guard averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists this past season. Johnell Davis's superb defensive capabilities won him the 2024- AAC Player of the Year award.

#3, Brandon Garrison

On3 Sports ranks Brandon Garrison as the No. 44 player in the transfer portal this year. The Oklahoma State Cowboys center averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this season and shot 57.2% from the field. The Razorbacks will host Brandon Garrison on Sunday.

