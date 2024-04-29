3 players Kelvin Sampson could target from transfer portal ahead of Cougars' 2024 season ft. Kadary Richmond

The Houston Cougars, coached by Kelvin Sampson, were one of the strongest teams in the 2023-24 season and were one of the top seeds in the NCAA tournament. But their run was cut short in the Sweet 16, losing 54-51 to Duke.

Sampson's men are looking to improve on that ranking, as they will have four of the five starters in the 2023-24 roster returning next season. The only one who is leaving Houston is All-American point guard Jamal Shead, as he announced his entry in the 2024 NBA Draft.

They resolved the issue just two weeks after the NCAA Tournament when Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan announced his commitment to play for Houston. The six-foot-four sophomore from Las Vegas averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.

He's expected to fill in the void left off by Shead and help returnees LJ Cryer, Emmanuel Sharp, Ja'Vier Francis and J'Wan Roberts find open lanes, as he's an excellent passer.

Sampson could still get a player or two from the transfer portal to boost their ranking. There are lots of players who are yet to find a team in the portal. Here are three best options the Houston coach should stash going into the 2024-25 season.

Three players Kelvin Sampson should pick for the 2024-25 season

#3 Wooga Poplar, Miami

Wooga Poplar

The six-foot-five guard achieved career-high averages in scoring (13.1 points per game), rebounding (4.8 rpg) and assists (2.1 apg) last season in his third year with Miami. He hopes to find a new team that will need his shooting prowess and possibly secure a title before trying his stuff in the NBA.

He could be a perfect pickup for Sampson in the shooting guard spot, as the Cougars failed to establish their perimeter game, making only 25% of their shots from the 3-point area. Poplar shot 38.5 from the 3 in his third season with the Hurricanes.

#2 Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic

Johnell Davis

Johnell Davis led Florida Atlantic's offense last season, tallying 18.2 ppg. The six-foot-four guard was the team's top passer at 2.9 apg and the second-best rebounder at 6.3 rpg.

The Big Sandy, Montana native also raised his 3-point shooting average from 35.7% to 41.4% and slightly improved his free throw percentage to 85.7% from 85.5%.

With his efforts this year, Davis received the 2024 American Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year and the First Team All-AAC honors. A year earlier, he was the Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year and an All-Conference USA first-teamer.

#1 Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall

Kadary Richmond was a matchup nightmare at the point guard spot for Seton Hall. He's often guarded by smaller players, which makes it easy for him to post up and play through contact. The six-foot-six point guard was this year's All Big-East First Team selection, as he averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

Richmond led the Pirates to the NIT championship as they outclassed Indiana State, 79-77. He registered 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

Houston needs a guard that will fit in with the role left off by Shead. Richmond has the tools to play great defense with the Cougars and score enough points to lead the squad if they pick him.

Will Kelvin Sampson use his remaining slot to get one of the three available players in the transfer portal? Let's know in the comments section below.