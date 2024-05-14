3 reasons why Bronny James to Ohio State looks best if he returns in 2024

Bronny James is in the 2024 NBA draft class but retained his eligibility and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal so that he could still be playing college basketball next season. While it's not likely, he could wind up playing his sophomore season. If he does, the Ohio State Buckeyes would be the perfect fit for him.

Let's take a closer look at why Bronny James to Ohio State would make a lot of sense for both sides.

Why Bronny James to Ohio State makes sense

#1 Return to his stomping route

Bronny James would be playing for his hometown team, as he was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Playing in Columbus would be a bit of a homecoming, and it was one of the programs speculated when he was coming out of high school a year ago.

#2 LeBron James' affection for Ohio State

LeBron James has said in the past that if there's a school he would have loved to play college basketball for if he hadn't gone to the NBA straight out of high school, it would have been the Ohio State Buckeyes. That same affinity may be there for Bronny.

As we said earlier, this is the major school in the home state of Ohio, and playing in the Big Ten Conference could help continue to elevate Bronny's game. The program has an new coach in Jake Diebler who could be a great coach that Bronny could excel under.

#3 Continues to keep Bronny James in the spotlight for a winning program

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to remain in the spotlight for college basketball, as the team went 22-14 overall and lost in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

With the bright lights of Ohio State University, which has shown to be a quality program, it would be a great spot for Bronny James to play his sophomore season and prove that he's 100 percent healthy and can be an impactful player.

Bronny James only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes, primarily off the bench for the USC Trojans. A move would significantly improve his draft stock if he joins Ohio State.