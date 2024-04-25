3 transfer portal additions Kim Mulkey made to strengthen LSU's backcourt in 2024 ft. Kailyn Gilbert

The LSU Lady Tigers have made significant moves during the offseason to beef up their roster going into the 2024-25 season.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey acquired guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard from the transfer portal to improve on their Elite Eight finish in the just-concluded season.

"The three of them will add a combination of experience and depth on the perimeter for us and will bolster our roster," Mulkey said.

Day-Wilson, Gilbert and Sheppard were the latest additions to the Lady Tigers' roster, joining guard/forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and Lousiana high school prospect Jada Richard.

They will team up with the current LSU core, led by returning stars Aneesah Morrow and Flau'jae Johnson. Here's a closer look at new transfers.

3 LSU transfer portal additions for the 2024-25 season

#1. Kailyn Gilbert

Kailyn Gilbert averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23 games for Arizona last season.

Gilbert transferred to LSU after two seasons with Arizona. The five-foot-eight Tampa Bay native had a breakout year in the just-concluded season, averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

She only appeared in 23 games for the Wildcats and scored a season-high 26 points in a loss against Texas.

Gilbert is a possible replacement for Hailey Van Lith, who decided to place her name in the transfer portal after one season with the Lady Tigers.

#2. Shayeann Day-Wilson

Day-Wilson played for two seasons with Duke before transferring to Miami last season.

Day-Wilson will play for her third team next season, as she had stints with Duke (two seasons) and Miami (one season).

The incoming junior had a stellar year under the Hurricanes' uniform, as she tallied 11.9 ppg, 3.5 apg and 2.7 rpg in 29.9 minutes in the 2023-24 season. Day-Wilson shot a career-high 41.4% from the field, 36.8% from the 3-point area and 72.1% from the foul line.

The five-foot-six player is expected to boost LSU's point guard rotation, as she has the tools to produce in the points and assists department when needed.

#3. Mjracle Sheppard

Sheppard is coming off an efficient rookie season with Mississippi State.

Sheppard, whose name is pronounced as "miracle," played sparingly for Mississippi State in her rookie season but she was efficient nonetheless. She played for 17.6 minutes per contest and averaged 5.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.4 spg.

The 5-10 freshman shot decently from the field (43.2%) and the foul line (67.6%) but she needs to improve on her 3-point shooting, as the Lady Tigers have a ton of guards, who can replace her if she fails to shoot the ball well.

Gilbert, Day-Wilson and Sheppard were picked from the transfer portal to help LSU recapture its lost glory. They are expected to contribute to the Lady Tigers' cause in the 2024–25 season, whether it's on offense or defense.

Will the trio of new transfer portal pickups help LSU win their second national title next season? Let us know your views in the comments section below.