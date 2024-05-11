3 UConn players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season ft. Liam McNeely

Two-time defending national champs, the UConn Huskies, are gearing up for a potential run at history. Dan Hurley's squad aims to become the first NCAA men's hoops team in over five decades to win three straight national titles, since the legendary UCLA teams of John Wooden in the 60s and 70s.

To support their quest for a three-peat, UConn basketball has fully retooled their roster and is bringing in a handful of fresh faces. Even after losing key rotation guys in Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton, Donovan Clingan and more, Hurley still believes the team's current roster is the "most talented" it's ever been in a while.

On that note, here are three UConn basketball players everyone should watch out for in the 2024-25 season:

#1 Liam Mcneeley

After initially committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers, consensus five-star recruit wing Liam McNeeley decided not to go and instead committed to the two-time defending champs in Storrs.

A six-foot-seven forward who can score in all three levels, the Montverde Academy alum plays with a certain level of finesse.

He barely looks like he's exerting too much effort and just plays at his own pace.

One could even compare him with someone who also plays at his own pace - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic - in the sense that McNeeley never feels and looks like he's rushing.

UConn basketball and its patented winning system could fully unleash him, and the NCAA would be at his mercy.

#2 Alex Karaban

A six-foot-eight, sweet-shooting frontcourter, Alex Karaban made his name last season as a key scoring cog for UConn basketball.

He averaged just short of a 50-40-90 season and tallied 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds on almost 50% shooting.

While he can be a clear outside shooting threat, Karaban does a massive amount of damage inside, as evidenced in the video above (70% FG shooting right at the rim).

His beyond-elite efficiency around the basket is proof that with him staying within Dan Hurley's system, UConn basketball is not going to bleed for points anytime soon.

#3 Ahmad Nowell

A former ESPN 100 top-30 player from class of 2024, Ahmad Nowell committed to UConn basketball averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

He also shot 41% from the 3-point range in 23 games covering both spring and summer circuits (via ESPN).

Nowell has flashed immense athleticism and clear talent in shotmaking during his high school career.

He could be among the younger faces of UConn basketball for years. But he will have to prove that he belongs on an NCAA court under the watchful eye of Hurley and his coaching staff.