3 UConn stars besides Paige Bueckers who are set to make a major impact in the 2024 season

The UConn women’s basketball program has produced many star players in their illustrious history. Paige Bueckers has been the face of the Huskies in recent years, but she is not the only Huskie looking to make an impact in the upcoming season.

The Huskies reached the NCAA Final Four three times in the last four years and was the runner-up in 2022. Last season, alongside Bueckers, several other players, like Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl, also played a key role in guiding UConn to Big East success.

Now that both Edwards and Muhl have departed for the WNBA, young faces are set to fill the void in the 2024 season.

3 UConn women's basketball stars to watch this season

#1 KK Arnold

Last season's stats: 8.9 PPG, 3.2 APG, 3.1 RPG, 45.9 FG%

Kamorea 'KK' Arnold, a five-star rated guard in the class of 2023, had a solid freshman year at Connecticut. She made an immediate impact with the team, appearing in 39 games in his debut season and averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 assists per game.

With many starters injured during the NCAA tournament, Arnold was one of the freshmen to step up as the primary substitute. She led three games in assists and finished the season with 123. For her contribution, KK was named in the Big East All-Freshman Team.

#2 Ashlynn Shade

Last season's stats: 11.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.4 APG, 48.1 FG%

Ashlynn Shade, a Noblesville, Indiana native, was surreal last season for UConn and will take an even more critical role this season. She played a vital part in Huskies' run to the Final Four, averaging 11 points per game.

In the game against Jackson State on March 23, she scored the highest number of points in the season – 26 – along with grabbing six rebounds and making two steals. She also received recognition as the Big East Freshman of the Year and secured a place on the Big East freshman team.

#3 Azzi Fudd

2022-23 stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 45.6 FG%

UConn junior Azzi Fudd's college career is not going as expected due to frequent injuries. She only played 17 games in the last two seasons.

After playing just two games in the previous campaign, Fudd tore her ACL in practice, resulting in her missing the entire year.

However, if she remains fit this season without any serious knock, Azzi Fudd has the potential to change any game. She scored 52 points in the first two games of her sophomore season which set a new record in the program's history.

