UConn Huskies basketball star Paige Bueckers had a stalker of a fan who has reportedly been arrested.

A fan put out a tweet saying a man on TikTok said he would sacrifice anyone near Bueckers. After the tweet went viral, the fan said on social media that the man had been arrested.

No names are attached to the report, but other tweets show the fan named Cole had a wedding ring and wedding invitations made for her and Bueckers.

Luckily, the fan is reported to have been arrested after several tweets about Bueckers and making threats to other fans.

After the fan tweeted the threads, other fans admitted they were concerned about Bueckers' safety.

Paige Bueckers returning to UConn for final season

Paige Bueckers said she would not be going into the 2024 WNBA draft and instead decided to return to UConn.

Bueckers announced the news during UConn's senior night last season that she would be returning to the Huskies.

"I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room. Unfortunately this will not be my last Senior Night here at UConn because I'm coming back," Bueckers said to loud applause (via USA Today).

"I’m not done yet here," Bueckers later said in an on-court interview. "I feel like God is still writing my story here. I'm just blessed to be a part of this program, and I never want it to end."

Bueckers says the time off due to injuries played a role in her decision to return to school. The guard missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ACL. She was named AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year in 2021, as she averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

"I can't put into words what this program has meant to me and what you guys have meant to me. The best student section in the country. Obviously, these four years didn't go how I planned or how I wanted it to go, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. I wouldn't be able to get through what I went through without everybody here just supporting."

Bueckers is projected to be a top-three pick and could even go first overall in the 2025 WNBA draft.

