IN PHOTOS: UConn star Paige Bueckers shares exciting “summer time” moments from NCAAB offseason

UConn's Paige Bueckers made the most of her NCAAB offseason, traveling to various places and attending WNBA games and other sports events. She also appeared in shows and interviews.

On Tuesday, Bueckers shared a glimpse into her summer break on Instagram, posting a photo carousel of her most memorable moments from the last few months.

"Summer time vibes ✨," Bueckers captioned the post.

In the photos, the six-foot Huskies guard can be seen wearing stylish outfits attending a WNBA game with her teammate Azzi Fudd and throwing an inaugural pitch at an MLB game for the Minnesota Twins.

Paige Bueckers also uploaded casual pictures of where she was relaxing and posing for photos. Other images she shared were from her gym and training sessions. Meanwhile, a few pictures showed that she attended a cookie festival and visited an arcade where she was seen building a digital Lego model.

Other high school hoopers commented on Bueckers' post expressing their excitement.

"Can I hold a dollar ?" LSU's Flau'jae Johnson wrote.

Bueckers and Johnson were seated together courtside during this year's WNBA All-Star game.

"WHEWWWWWW," Bueckers' UConn teammate KK Arnold commented.

Comments on Paige Bueckers IG post

Bueckers also loves wearing accessories. On Flau'jae's podcast, the host highlighted Bueckers' jewelry, hinting that her new NIL deal with Unrivaled is paying off nicely.

UConn shares a nostalgic craft project of Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers, the projected top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, got a heartwarming welcome on her return to college for her final year. UConn's social media handle shared her craft project from when she was five.

"Paige knew who she was from a very early age," the caption said.

They recreated her exact 'first day' art piece, with Bueckers holding the current one.

"This is Paige. Paige is 5 years old. Paige has blue eyes. Paige likes to basketball," her first day craft project reads.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota, will be playing her final collegiate basketball season before heading to the WNBA. Although she won every individual trophy, she's yet to win the NCAA national championship, which remains her primary aim for the upcoming season.

"I know I'm not at the top, at the peak of my performance. I'm not anywhere where I wanna be.

"So. I'm always motivated by that, always motivated by wanting to win. I haven't won a national championship. So. I'm trying to get there. I'm tryna work for it," Bueckers said on This is Winning Basketball.

She finished last season with a blast, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game at UConn.

