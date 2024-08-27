WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers says goodbye to a fun summer activity with younger brother Drew 

UConn star Paige Bueckers has been on a "world tour" since the college basketball season ended. She was seen at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and also at Overtime's 5v5 game event. Additionally, Bueckers went on several vacations with her family members.

Now that the offseason is about to end, Bueckers uploaded a TikTok video where she engaged in an activity for one last time this summer.

Paige Bueckers and her younger brother Drew were seen dancing together. The caption of the post was:

"Last dance of the summer with my little twin"

Paige Bueckers described how she wants to be remembered as a college basketball star

The UConn Huskies star player will play her fifth and final season of college basketball. Though she endured painful injuries, her comeback last season made noise.

Paige Bueckers recently appeared on Flau'jae Johnson's podcast "Best of Both Worlds." She was asked how she would like to be remembered as a college basketball player. She said:

"Just being resilient. I've gone through a lot of stuff since I've been at college, just like injuries and adversity. But just being resilient, being a winner, being a great teammate, great leader, I think being the best teammate I could be is like the most important thing for me.

"And just being someone that would do anything for the program, rep the program proud. Did great things on and off the floor for the communities. Just being a great human being along with being a great basketball player, but a lot." (from 25:36)

Bueckers is predicted to be one of the top 5 players who can get drafted in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Along with being a talented star on the court, she is one of the highest NIL earners in college. Paige has signed NIL deals with brands like Crocs, Bose, Gatorade, CVS Pharmacy, etc.

