3 underdogs who committed to Kim Mulkey's LSU in 2024 ft. Jersey Wolfenbarger 

Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are only one year separated from their recent NCAA title. This pits them as one of the top teams to contend for the championship in the 2024-25 season. Behind the same goal, the program has made significant changes in the current offseason to bolster its already improving roster.

The move comes majorly through the transfer portal as LSU added only one freshman this year. Here's a closer look at the three newcomers that can make noise behind Kim Mulkey’s playbook.

3 underdog commitments at Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers in 2024

#3. Mjracle Sheppard

Mjracle Sheppard joined Kim Mulkey’s squad after playing her freshman year with Mississippi State Bulldogs. She averaged under 18 mins of court time alongside 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals. She might not fill the void created by Angel Reese, but should help strengthen the program’s defense.

Trending

Expand Tweet

As she aims to take a leap on both ends of the floor, the coaching staff may only have to focus on her improvements as Sheppard is already accustomed to SEC basketball and has three long years of availability left.

#2. Jersey Wolfenbarger

Not only does Jersey Wolfenbarger add the much-needed depth to LSU, but she also brings significant length and versatility to the backcourt. The 6-foot-5 Arkansas Razorbacks transfer wing has two years of availability and will be given immediate responsibilities.

Not only a significant role player to help the Tigers cover the injuries on its roster, but Wolfenbarger also gives Coach Mulkey a chance to experiment with the game plan she had while recruiting her from high school. However, Wolfenbarger's capacity remains to be seen as she sat out the 2023-2024 season due to an injury.

#1. Shayeann Day-Wilson

LSU not only lost Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith but also saw its guards enter the portal this offseason, aligning them to shop for the point role in Shayeann Day-Wilson. The Miami Hurricanes transfer brings the experience of playing two years at Duke, where she earned the ACC Freshman of the Year award.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, she churned out her most efficient season last year behind averages of 11.9 ppg and 3.5 apg on 41.4% shooting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here