The 2024 NBA draft is scheduled on June 26 and 27 at the Barclays Center and ESPN Seaport District Studios. Alex Saar from France is predicted to go No. 1 by most mock drafts.

Many college basketball players are also set to transition to the NBA. Here are a few underdogs from the SEC who could go big in the NBA Draft.

Three underdogs in the SEC who could go big in the 2024 NBA Draft

#1 Dalton Knecht

One of the biggest surprises in the draft process has been the Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht. After two years at Northeastern Junior College, Knecht moved to D-1 and played for Northern Colorado, where he averaged 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds as a senior.

Trending

For his fifth college eligibility year, Dalton Knecht transferred to Tennessee. While he was not a part of draft conversations in November, Knecht was slowly included after leading the Volunteers to Elite Eight in 2024 March Madness.

The guard is a predicted top-10 pick despite the lack of athleticism and restricted range, but some mock drafts even put him in the top-five.

#2 Rob Dillingham

While Dillingham was always projected as a top-10 NBA lottery prospect, his chances took a hit after the draft combine in May. Dillingham measured just six-foot-one and 164.2 pounds, severely undersized by NBA standards. He has now dropped to the top-20 and beyond in mock drafts.

Despite his lack, Rob Dillingham is a brilliant player with an incredible basketball IQ and the feel of the game. He averaged 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 44.4% from the 3-point range.

Dillingham would fit right in with a team that already has big defenders who can keep away opponents while he shoots away. While Rob Dillingham may be down in the mock drafts, it's possible for him to be picked somewhere from No.7 to No. 11.

#3 Justin Edwards

In his lone freshman season at Kentucky, Justin Edwards averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 36.5% from deep. As a five-star prospect of the 2023 recruiting class, Edwards underperformed in a roster filled with stars like Reed Sheppard and Dillingham.

Before the draft combine in early May, most mock drafts predicted Justin Edwards to be picked in the late second round. However, the guard was one of the surprises in Chicago, as he scored 14 points and six rebounds in the first scrimmage. He displayed great instincts in passing and rebounding the ball.

In its latest mock draft, ESPN projects Edwards to be a No. 28 pick, but he could still jump a few spots after all individual workouts with teams are done.

Also Read: Top 5 Big 12 players who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Ja'Kobe Walter

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback