3 ways that Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers cost themselves a big win over Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers, under coach Kim Mulkey, fell to their second consecutive loss on Sunday night when the Ole Miss Rebels won 85-77 in Baton Rouge. The regular season-ending loss comes just days after the Tigers fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.

Ad

The Tigers now have a 27-4 overall and 12-4 Southeastern Conference record heading into the SEC Tournament this week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

How LSU cost themselves a win over Ole Miss

Below, we take a look at some of the ways that Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers lost out on the opportunity for a morale-boosting regular season-ending win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

#3. LSU's cold shooting

The LSU Tigers started the game in fine form and led by 13 points during halftime and by 15 early in the third quarter. Aneesah Morrow finished the contest with 28.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in the absence of the injured Flau'jae Johnson.

Ad

However, their hot shooting abandoned them, allowing the Ole Miss Rebels to go on a 9-0 run in the third quarter. They took the lead for the first time in the game at the end of the third quarter as the Tigers' shooting faltered.

Ole Miss led by six points late in the fourth quarter to close out the comeback win at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

#2. Costly turnovers

The LSU Tigers were in control of the game until the third quarter when they led by 15.0 points. The Tigers' 23 overall turnovers cost them the game with 14 coming in the second half. The Ole Miss Rebels scored 27.0 points directly from the Tigers' turnovers and in contrast, only had 15 turnovers.

Ad

During her postgame news conference, coach Kim Mulkey detailed why her side lost the game, blaming her team for the costly turnovers.

“It all began in the second half,” Kim Mulkey said. “Turnovers. You can’t win anything in sports by turning the ball over and we did it at the beginning of the third quarter and we did it at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”

Ad

#1. Breakdown of Tigers' discipline

The LSU Tigers were comfortable going into the break with a 13-point lead, with the Ole Miss Rebels shooting just 33% from the field.

In the second half, the Rebels adjusted to the Tigers' defensive scheme and shot 57% from the field and went 5-of-12 from deep, led by K.K. Deans, who scored 15.0 of her 17.0 points in the second half.

Kim Mulkey's team also tallied 27 costly fouls, allowing the Rebels 26 free throws (65%). It was a factor that was pointed out by Ole Miss coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin during her postgame news conference.

Ad

“I thought that we missed a good amount of free throws, but in the clutch, we made the ones that kept the advantage,” Yolette McPhee-McCuin said.

The Tigers had to deal with the absence of star Flau'jae Johnson, who had a shin injury. She has averaged 18.9 points on 46.5% shooting from the field and 37.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kim Mulkey's team has been designated the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament behind the No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 2 seeded Texas Longhorns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here