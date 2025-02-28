Fans react after Aaliyah Nye steps up on Flau'Jae's off night as Alabama stuns LSU: "Probably the best shooter in the country"; "girl was on fire"

Alabama guard Aaliyah Nye led the No. 20 Crimson Tide to a stunning 88-85 overtime win over the No. 7 LSU Tigers on Thursday evening. Despite fouling out with 3:26 left in regulation time with Alabama leading 73-71, Nye tallied 28 points on 75% shooting from the floor and 75% shooting from beyond the arc while adding four rebounds.

The Crimson Tide took advantage of an off-night by outgoing LSU star Flau'jae Johnson to pull out the epic win. Johnson's streak of 37 games of scoring 10 or more points was ended and she finished the game with six points on 16.7% shooting from the floor, seven rebounds and one assist.

College basketball fans on X/Twitter had mixed reactions to Nye's performance:

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"She’s a steal in the upcoming Draft and has Deadly Range behind the arc!" one fan said.

"This girl is probably the best shooter in the country, she was DANGEROUS," another fan wrote.

"AALIYAH NYE YOU ARE A BAD WOMAN," one fan added.

Aaliyah Nye cuts a niche as a 3-point star

Aaliyah Nye has cut a niche for herself as one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball. She holds the record for most 3-pointers made for the Alabama Crimson Tide in a single season (108) set last year. The record was the best in the Southeastern Conference and ranked her No. 3 in the country.

As a freshman, the guard was also No. 2 in the SEC and No. 7 in the country from deep, shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Two weeks ago, she once again broke her own record by scoring nine 3-pointers (75%) against the Florida Gators.

During her pregame news conference, Alabama coach Kristy Curry lavished praise on Nye becoming Alabama's record holder for 3-pointers scored.

"It's been amazing to have an opportunity to Aaliyah [Nye] and watch her grow as a person and her belief in Alabama," Curry said via rolltide.com.

"To see her break that record, she truly deserves it. There have been so many great three-point shooters in this program, but to do that in three years, I want y'all to think about that in three years, not four years. The work that she puts in beyond practice and the time that she shoots when nobody's watching.

"I can't tell you how many times she's texted Kelly [Curry] the past three years to come early, stay late on this day. It's been amazing to watch and every little girl who wants to become a good shooter should watch her. She's an incredible player, and I cannot wait to watch her future, because she's getting her MBA. So she's a star," she added.

The Bama guard is averaging 14.7 ppg on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 45.1% shooting from beyond the arc and 2.3 rpg.

Next up for Aaliyah Nye and Co. is a clash against the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners on the road at Lloyd Noble Center on Sunday.

