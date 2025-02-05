"Somebody at corporate gotta fix this" - Flau'jae Johnson gives fast food giants Chipotle an earful on social media

Last week, LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson was named one of the 10 finalists for the prestigious Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award due to her stellar season for the Tigers. She's averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season.

Off the court, on Tuesday evening, the outspoken LSU guard went on a rant on Instagram stories aimed at the fast food chain Chipotle due to a mishandled late-night food order.

"Okay Chipotle, I can't take it no more," Flau'jae Johnson said. "I ordered this on DoorDash, right? It's 12 O'clock at night listen, I said double steak. Y'all filled my roll with rice and beans? Double steak bro. Where is the steak? Where is the steak? Like come on bro, somebody at corporate gotta fix this bro. This is ridiculous bro."

Flau'jae Johnson settles scores with Bulldogs guard

Last year, Flau'Jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers fell 77-73 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville and Bulldogs star Jerkaila Jordan mocked Johnson on X after the game.

"Yeah, enough with the internet games. #big4," Jordan posted on X after last year's game.

In this year's rematch on Sunday, the LSU guard tallied 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while guarding Jordan, who finished with nine points on 2-of-12 shooting in the 81-67 LSU win.

During her postgame news conference, the fiery Johnson revealed how she approached the game against Jordan after her comments last year.

“It was personal,” Flau'jae Johnson said. “After we lost last year, I took that to heart and then she went on Twitter saying I was “Lil Four” so I’ve been thinking about that since last year. I’m a competitor, so I didn’t care about how much I scored as long as I did what I did on defense, and I had four blocks so, Big Four."

LSU coach Kim Mulkey, who's not averse to encouraging an edge in her player's matchups against rivals, spoke about Flaujae Johnson and Jordan's clash during her postgame news conference.

“Well, listening to a scouting report and what to take away on straight line drives, and then, Flau’jae has length,” Kim Mulkey said.

“And then when you add the length, when she gets her hands up, doesn’t come down and foul, you’re going to have to make a shot against a taller player, and she had four blocks. I didn’t know it was personal. That was funny, but I don’t care what it takes to motivate yourself. Jordan is a great player. She’s from Louisiana, and I’m very familiar with her.”

The determined Flau'jae Johnson got her revenge on Jerkaila Jackson and the Bulldogs in LSU's dominant win as the Tigers improved to 8-1 in the South Eastern Conference.

