4 Kentucky players to watch for in the 2023 NBA Draft: A deep dive at Wildcats' Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, and more

John Calipari has turned Kentucky into an NBA pipeline, sending more players to the league than any other program since 2010. That includes three top picks and 22 lottery selections.

The Wildcats could continue that trend in the 2023 NBA draft, with four prospects projected to hear their names called by ESPN. Two of them are in the first-round mix, while two others are second-round targets.

Kentucky players who could be on their way to the NBA in 2023

#1 Cason Wallace (No. 13 to New Orleans Pelicans)

Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace is a 6-foot-4 do-it-all guard who shined in the Bahamas exhibition games in August. He put up 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game in 22.3 minutes while making 48.6 percent of his shots and 40 percent of his threes.

Wallace has the makings of a lottery pick and a two-way stud in the NBA. He could be a good fit for the Pelicans, who could use a versatile guard who can play with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

#2 Chris Livingston (No. 27 to Memphis Grizzlies)

Chris Livingston

Chris Livingston is not just a highlight reel waiting to happen. He is a complete and polished player who can do it all on the court. Livingston proved that in the Bahamas exhibition games, where he stuffed the stat sheet with 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in limited minutes.

Livingston has the tools and the talent to be a first-round pick and a star wing in the NBA. He would be a perfect fit for the Grizzlies, who could use a wing who can score and soar alongside their young studs.

#3 Oscar Tshiebwe (No. 39 to Denver Nuggets)

Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe is a beast in the paint, a 6-foot-9 big man who can dominate and overpower foes with his strength and athleticism. He displayed that in his first season at Kentucky, where he landed after leaving West Virginia midway through the season. Tshiebwe put up 8.8 points and 8.5 boards in 19 games, shooting a scorching 60 percent from the field.

He would be a great asset for the Nuggets, who are in need of a backup center who can bring some energy and grit behind Nikola Jokic.

#4 Daimion Collins (No. 42 to Boston Celtics)

Daimion Collins

Daimion Collins is a fascinating prospect in this year’s draft. He’s a 6-foot-9 forward who can do a little bit of everything on the court. Collins was buried on the bench as a freshman at Kentucky, playing just 7.5 minutes per game and averaging 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds. But he showed glimpses of his talent and versatility when he got a chance.

The Celtics are one of those teams, and they could use Collins’ length and skill to add some depth and diversity to their frontcourt.

These are the four Kentucky Wildcats players who could make some noise in the 2023 NBA draft. Let us know your favorites in the comments section below!

