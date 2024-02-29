5 best college basketball prop bets for today, February 28: Aaron Estrada, Caleb Love and more

The men's college basketball prop bets for today are going to be incredibly good for bettors as there are a lot of games to dive into. Let's look at five prop bets we can make with great value.

Best college basketball prop bets for February 28

Aaron Estrada Over 12.5 Points (-130)

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the most fast-paced programs in college basketball and Aaron Estrada has been doing well. He is scoring 13.1 points per game while having a team shooting split of 45.5/33.6/88.6 throughout the year. Going up against a strong Ole Miss team, Estrada should shoot the ball incredibly well.

Caleb Love Over 20.5 Points (-105)

After scoring 27+ points in each of the last two games, Arizona guard Caleb Love has shown the ability to dominate offensively. He is shooting 41.2% from three on the road and against Arizona State, he should be able to lead the way exceptionally well. The Wildcats have been an explosive offensive team and this helps get to 21 points for Love.

Daniss Jenkins Over 3.5 Rebounds (-115)

Daniss Jenkins has been a strong offensive threat for the St. John's Red Storm, but he can also crash the glass against the Butler Bulldogs. He averages 3.8 rebounds per game and recorded five rebounds in the only other game against the Bulldogs this season. Expect Jenkins to grab rebounds tonight and do well here.

Neal Quinn Over 3.5 Assists (-125)

Center Neal Quinn has been the program's leading assist guy for the Richmond Spiders. He averages 3.9 assists this season and dished out 4.5 assists in 11 road games. Quinn should be able to pass to the open man well against Saint Louis Billikens and average at least two per half.

Javian McCollum Under 13.5 Points (-125)

Javian McCollum of the Oklahoma Sooners will struggle to score a bit, as he averages 14.0 points this season. He scored 15 points in the other game against the Iowa State Cyclones this season. McCollum averaged 12.2 points in their previous six games. So go with the under in his points.