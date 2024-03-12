5 best moments shared by Iowa star Gabbie Marshall and BF Spencer Touro

March Madness is just around the corner and the Iowa Hawkeyes will need stars like Gabbie Marshall to perform well. The guard has been an integral part of the basketball program, and she has received a lot of support from her boyfriend, Spencer Touro.

Touro is an Iowa-based personal trainer who started dating the Hawkeyes star a year ago. Let's take a look at five adorable moments shared by the two on Instagram.

5 adorable moments shared by Gabbie Marshall and her boyfriend Spencer Touro

#1. The first-anniversary snap

Gabbie Marshall shared an adorable snap on her first anniversary with Spencer Touro. Calling him the most hardworking guy she knows, the Iowa Hawkeyes star thanked him for making her the happiest girl in the world. The snap also featured their dog basking in the sun with the couple.

“1 year with the most selfless, loving and hardworking guy I know. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world and pushing me to become the best version of myself every single day. I love you,” Marshall captioned the post.

#2. The end of summer

The couple has been dating for a year. Touro shared some snaps with Marshall while enjoying some watersports with their dog.

The couple also posed with a group of their friends.

#3. The shocking snap

Gabbie Marshall spent a day out with her Iowa teammates and shared some photos on social media during an Italian vacation. One of the pictures "shook" Marshall's boyfriend, Spencer Touro.

"Pic #2 got me shook," Touro commented

Touro's comment on the post.

The snap featured Jada Gyamfi and Caitlin Clark with the Iowa guard.

#4. A Queso demand

Marshall celebrated World Queso Day with an Instagram post from a Mexican restaurant. The Pancheros Mexican Grill had an offer for the day and the college basketball star helped amplify it. But it resulted in a demand from her boyfriend that sounded quite serious.

Touro's comment on the post.

Looks like the personal trainer is a big fan of Mexican chips and Queso.

#5. The big return

Marshall returned to Iowa for her senior year this season and has played well. The heartbreak of last year’s final would certainly be fresh at that time but according to her, she was having fun with it. Her boyfriend was hyped up for his girlfriend.

"She back," Touro commented.

Touro's comment on the post.

Spencer Touro has greatly supported the Iowa star and is expected to continue cheering for her as she makes her way up in her career.