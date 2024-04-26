5 best transfer portal PGs teams are missing on ft. Lamont Butler

The NCAA college basketball transfer season is on the final stretch before the deadline on May 1. According to ESPN, an estimated 1,900 Division I men's basketball players have entered the portal.

While most players have committed to a program, there are still a few who are yet to sign the dotted line. Here are a few players in the transfer portal.

Five best transfer portal PGs teams are missing on

#1 Aidan Mahaney

The guard played two seasons for St. Mary's Gaels and is a two-time First Team All-WCC performer.

Aidan Mahaney averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.3 minutes per game, shooting 38.6% from the field and 35.5% from the deep.

While his performance has dropped from his freshman year, Mahaney still led his team to the WCC Tournament title. The guard was on the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy pre-season watchlist, and there's more potential left untapped.

According to some reports, Aidan Mahaney has visited Kentuck and UConn.

#2 Elijah Hawkins

The Minnesota Gophers guard averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

He was fourth in the NCAA Division I with 247 assists. Hawkins would be an asset to any team he joins with his playmaking skills and ability to see the floor and create open shots.

However, the undersized point guard also offers challenges with his offense, especially around the rim, and his defense. But his experience could make up for that.

Elijah Hawkins is reported to have received offers from Kentucky, Creighton, Texas Tech, Villanova, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

#3 Cade Tyson

The former Missouri Valley Rookie of the Year averaged 13.6 points in his freshman season.

In his last season, Cade Tyson averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from the deep.

Tyson is not just a shooter, as he can easily attack closeouts, fins open shots and has great ball-handling skills. He could easily start in his new team and has more potential to grow.

#4 Lamont Butler

Butler announced his transfer from the San Diego Aztecs on Wednesday. He's an important piece in the Aztecs' roster and averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 42.1%.

Butler's primary impact was on the defensive end, and he was named the 2023-24 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned All-Defensive honors three years in a row.

While he indicated that he could return to San Diego, Lamont Butler will look for options this week.

#5 Ty-Laur Johnson

The Louisville guard is one of the team's top nonscoring playmakers with 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

While he struggles on the offense, Ty-Laur Johnson just finished his freshman season and has more room for growth, as he averaged 8.7 points per game.

He has shown flashes of potential and, with time, it's possible that he could contribute immensely to his team.

What are your favorite point guard picks in the transfer portal? Let's know in the comments section below:

Also Read: College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 best shooting guards available