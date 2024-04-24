College Basketball Transfer Portal: 5 best shooting guards available 

There is just one more week before the Spring Transfer portal closes on May 1. Coaches are quickly closing in on the best talent available to replace the ones that they have lost to the 2024 NBA draft or the portal.

Here are five of the best shooting guards still available in the transfer portal.

5 best shooting guards available in the transfer portal

#1. Koby Brea

The fifth-year senior from Dayton Flyers averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He shot 51.2% from the field and 49.8% from 3-point range. The two-time A10 Sixth Man of the Year can sink multiple 3s as evidenced during the Flyers' March Madness run when the guard had five and four 3-pointers in the first two rounds, respectively.

Koby Brea excels the best in an offense-focused team and has received offers from Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and UConn.

#2. Desmond Claude

In his sophomore season at Xavier Musketeers, Claude averaged 16.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 3.2 apg while shooting 42.6%. His 3-point shooting is not on par (23.9) but that is something that can be worked on over time.

The guard had a restricted role in his freshman season but had to take a major leap in his second year as he was the only active returning player. This transfer gives Desmond Claude a chance to scale up his performance and become an efficient starter.

#3. Richie Saunders

After Mark Pope departed for Kentucky, most BYU players hit the portal. Richie Saunders averaged 9.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 1.1 apg. However, the guard has a more efficient shooting from the field at 52.3%, including 35.0% from behind the arc.

Having played for an offense-focused team, Saunders shines the best in this and would be an asset to any team. He could follow Pope to Lexington as he visited them on Monday.

#4. Rylan Griffen

During the historic March Madness run with Alabama, Rylan Griffen averaged 11.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 1.9 apg. He was a permanent starter for the Tide in 33 games out of the 36.

Griffen has great length as a guard and this would be his biggest strength. He is also a good defender who can block shots and take possession of the ball with ease.

#5. Kasean Pryor

The South Florida Bulls transfer averaged 13.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 1.8 apg this season. He transferred from Boise State after his sophomore year, where he played the least and did not put up good numbers.

However, in his one year with the Bulls, Pryor has shown immense growth and has the potential to grow more. Besides his height advantage, Kasean Pryor is also athletic and can run quickly from both ends of the court. He is great at stopping the ball and taking possession.

Who is your favorite of these picks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

