5 biggest games of ACC - SEC challenge that college basketball fans shouldn't miss ft. North Carolina vs. Alabama

The annual ACC-SEC Challenge presents college basketball with some unique matchups between teams that usually don't get a chance to play each other during the regular season. Both conferences have had many top teams, which can make these contests even more competitive.

With the matchups for the 2024 ACC-SEC Challenge being announced this past Wednesday, here's a look at five can't-miss matchups for this year's clash of conferences.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Five biggest ACC–SEC challenge college basketball games

#1 Alabama at North Carolina, Dec. 4

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs North Carolina

The second day of the ACC-SEC Challenge will feature a rematch of a Sweet 16 matchup from last season. Both teams rosters will look slightly different, but Tar Heels guard RJ Davis and Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears will be returning to square off with each other once again.

Alabama will also have Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Grant Nelson returning alongside incoming transfer Clifford Omoruyi. The Crimson Tide rank as the No. 2 team in college basketball, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello's way-too-early top 25 teams.

North Carolina will be searching for their revenge from last year's loss to the Tide in the NCAA Tournament. They have one of the top incoming freshman recruits, Ian Jackson, joining the team along with Belmont transfer Cade Tyson.

#2 Kentucky at Clemson, Dec. 3

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Alabama vs Clemson

The Clemson Tigers are fresh off a March Madness run to the Elite Eight and will be matched up with the new-look Kentucky Wildcats on the first day of the ACC-SEC Challenge. The two teams have only met three times in college basketball history, and Clemson has the upper hand, at 2-1.

Clemson are losing their All-Conference forward PJ Hall but will have Ian Schiefflin and Chase Hunter returning for the upcoming season. Kentucky will be in the first season of the team's new era without longtime coach John Calipari.

Although they will lose many top players from a season ago, the Wildcats brought in some suitable replacements through the transfer portal under new coach Mark Pope.

#3 Auburn at Duke, Dec. 4

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Duke vs NC State

The Blue Devils and Tigers will meet for the fifth time in college basketball history when they match up on the second day of this year's ACC-SEC Challenge. Duke are 4-0 in the head-to-head matchups against Auburn, but the Tigers may finally have the squad necessary to get their first victory over the Blue Devils.

Duke boasts one of the top incoming freshman classes, including Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach. Auburn will get big man Johni Broome back for another season along with Chad Baker-Mazara and transfers JP Pegues and Miles Kelly.

#4 Arkansas at Miami, Dec. 3

Arkansas head coach John Calipari

Arkansas and Miami have only met once before this college basketball matchup, with Miami owning the lone victory. The Razorbacks will look to even up the score when they meet on the opening day of this event.

Arkansas will be in their first season under new coach John Calipari and will have Trevon Brazile returning and will be joined by top incoming transfers DJ Wagner, Adou Thiero, Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo.

Jim Larranaga and the Miami Hurricanes are coming off a disappointing 15-17 season and lost their final 10 games. They have added Jalen Blackmon, Brandon Johnson, Lynn Kidd and Kiree Huie from the transfer portal but lost their top scorer from last season, Norchad Omier.

#5 Syracuse at Tennessee, Dec. 3

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship-Tennessee vs Purdue

The first day of college basketball's ACC-SEC Challenge will also feature the eighth all-time meeting between Tennessee and Syracuse. This will be Syracuse's chance to even up the head-to-head record, with the Vols having a 4-3 advantage.

Dalton Knecht will not be returning to Tennessee, but they will bring back Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack. They also brought in Northern Florida transfer Chaz Lanier along with former Ohio State big man Felix Okpara.

The Orange finished 20-12 overall last season but missed the cut for the NCAA Tournament. Judah Mintz will be on his way to the 2024 NBA Draft, but the Orange brought in five-star recruit Donnie Freeman along with transfers Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Jyare Davis.

Which 2024 college basketball ACC–SEC Challenge matchup are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section:

Also Read: Top 5 SEC players to watch out for in 2024-25 college basketball season

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback