5 Caitlin Clark shoes that proved her spectacular choice during game days ft. Kobe 5 Protro

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing against the Dawn Staley-coached South Carolina Gamecocks in the women's national championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Throughout March Madness and the 2023-24 season, the star senior guard donned many rare and stylish shoes that raised the interest of many sneakerheads. She not only broke career scoring records but also did so while wearing some of the best kicks in the game.

While on the court, fans mostly see her in a wide variety of Nike basketball shoes, with whom she signed an NIL deal in 2022.

Let's take a look at her top five sneaker choices.

5 best Caitlin Clark gameday sneakers

#1 Nike 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee'

Clark set a new NCAA career scoring record while donning the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "Bruce Lee" color scheme. Initially launched in November 2020 with a price tag of $180, these sneakers now have an average resolve value of $399 on StockX.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Albany Regional

The shoes were first released a decade ago, following Kobe Bryant's fifth NBA championship victory. Drawing inspiration from the iconic gold jumpsuit worn by Lee in various movies, the shoes feature a black and gold upper accented with red details, including scratch marks.

#2 Nike Kobe 6 'Playoff Pack - Del Sol'

Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record in a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. She wore her Nike Kobe 6 "Playoff Pack - Del Sol" on the day.

Expand Tweet

#3 Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Alternate Bruce Lee"

Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark sported the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Alternate Bruce Lee" as she played against the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2024 NCAA Tournament first round at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on March 23.

The kicks pay homage to the martial artist with a colorway inspired by Lee's jumpsuit from his 1973 classic "Enter the Dragon."

Expand Tweet

#4 Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinch Green

Clark sported her Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinch Green shoes as she took aim against the Purdue Boilermakers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament held at Target Center in March.

#5 Nike Kyrie Infinity

The signature Kyrie Irving shoes provide a tight custom fit, enhance responsiveness in the forefoot and provide traction up the side. Just what Caitlin Clark required when she played against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in February.

Iowa vs. Indiana

The design allows agile players to accelerate and decelerate on demand, and the three-layer cushioning system features an Air Zoom unit.