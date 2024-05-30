5 CBB players with Bronny James-like stats missing from 2024 NBA Draft ft. Seth Trimble

Bronny James decided to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft, foregoing his remaining years in college and embarking on a new career that would give him the possibility of playing with his father, NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion LeBron James.

The six-foot-four guard played 25 games for USC and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks in 19.3 minutes of action. He shot 36.6% from the field and 67.6% from the free throw line. There were critics of his decision, as they believe the younger James doesn't seem ready for the NBA and needed another year in college to polish his skills.

Some NCAA players are eligible to declare for the draft but decide to go back to college, as they feel they aren't yet ready for the NBA. Here are five college basketball cagers who produced Bronny James-like stats but decided to stay with their teams in the NCAA.

Five NCAA players with Bronny James-like stats missing from 2024 NBA Draft

#1 Seth Trimble, North Carolina Tar Heels

Seth Trimble (right) averaged 5.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.3 spg and 0.2 bpg in 35 games for North Carolina this season.

As a sophomore, the six-foot-three Trimble played 35 games for the Tar Heels and averaged 5.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.3 spg and 0.2 bpg in 17.1 minutes. The guard shot 47.0% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Trimble was eligible to list himself for the NBA Draft but opted against it, returning for another year with the Tar Heels alongside RJ Davis.

#2 Nicolas Timberlake, Kansas Jayhawks

The six-foot-four senior transferred to Kansas after playing for five years with Towson. He played 34 games with the Jayhawks and tallied 5.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.1 spg in 15.3 minutes.

Timberlake, who was inserted into the Kansas' starting five eight times, shot 38.3% from the field and 78.6% from the free throw line. He was not among the 78 players who were invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine from May 12-19 in Chicago.

#3 Mylik Wilson, Houston Cougars

The six-foot-two transfer out of Texas Tech played 36 games with Houston last season. Wilson played for an average of 16.0 minutes and averaged 4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.4 bpg.

He played off the bench for the Cougars and shot 44.0% from the field and 59.5% from the free throw line. The guard decided against declaring for the NBA Draft and stayed with Houston for the 2024-25 season.

#4 Francisco Farabello, Creighton Bluejays

The six-foot-three guard out of Argentina played for Creighton in the 2023-24 season. In his second season with the Bluejays, Farabello suited up for 35 games and played for 21.9 minutes each outing. He tallied 3.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.1 bpg.

Farabello, who played three seasons for TCU, shot 49.5% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line last season.

#5 Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee Volunteers

Mashack appeared in 36 games in his third season for Tennessee. The six-foot-four guard played for 17.8 minutes and averaged 4.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.3 bpg.

Mashack, who was inserted to the starting five eight times, shot 44.8% from the field and 72.0% from the free throw line last season.

