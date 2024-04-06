Bronny James 2023 stats: How much did LeBron James' son average with USC?

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has reportedly declared for the upcoming NBA draft.

At the start of the season, this was to be expected. Bronny James was one of the best players to come out of high school and was set to have a strong season with the USC Trojans, before declaring for the NBA draft.

But, how did Bronny James fare with USC, and what were his statistics from this season?

Read More: Top 10 funniest Bronny James memes as LeBron James' son enters 2024 NBA Draft

What were Bronny James stats during his year with USC?

Bronny James started his season later than the rest of his Trojans teammates. That was because he was recovering from a cardic arrest that occured during a training session before the season began.

James made his debut against the Long Beach State Beach, scoring four points, which the Trojans would lose in overtime.

For most of the season, Bronny James only scored less than 10 points per game, with his best performance coming against the Oregon State Beavers, where he scored 15 points.

At the end of the season, Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game and a successful field goal percentage of 36.6%.

In contrast, the Trojans best player in terms of average scoring was Boogie Ellis, who averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game and had a successful field goal percentage of 42.7%. Ellis played only two more games than James.

With the numbers that James put on the board at USC, his decision to enter the NBA draft has surprised fans, considering that he will be in a class with the Purdue Boilermakers Zach Edey, who has dominated this year for them.

Where could Bronny James go in the NBA draft?

Bronny James decision to enter the NBA draft after a season where he struggled may mean that NBA teams are not interested in him.

However, the fact that he's the son of LeBron James, whose contract with the Los Angeles Lakers runs out in the off season could mean that teams could draft Bronny to get LeBron on their team.

Using this logic, the most obvious location for Bronny James would be the LA Lakers, especially if they extend LeBron's contract.

Another team that could get Bronny is LeBron's old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bronny could be a good replacement for Donovan Mitchell, and getting LeBron's son maybe a way to get the former player to return to Ohio.

Do you think Bronny James' stats are strong enough for the NBA, and where do you think he will end up?

Read More: Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft is all about LeBron James, claims Paul Pierce

Poll : Will Bronny James be drafted by a NBA team? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion