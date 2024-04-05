Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft is all about LeBron James, claims Paul Pierce

LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, declared for the 2024 NBA draft on Friday. The USC guard took to Instagram to reveal his intention, and since then, speculations have taken over the basketball world. According to analyst Paul Pierce, it is all about the LA Lakers legend wanting to play with his son.

Speaking on Friday's episode of FS1's "Undisputed," Pierce reminded fans about what "King James" had said about not having much time left after a game against the Brooklyn Nets. According to Pierce, Bronny's decision is a domino effect of the same statement. He also revealed where he thinks the USC guard will be picked in the draft.

Here is what Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce had to say about the LeBron James effect on Bronny James' decision to declare for the 2024 NBA draft and the possibility of him becoming a Los Angeles Laker:

“I really believe this is a domino effect of what LeBron said the other day. What did he say after the Brooklyn game? I don't have much time left. So, he wants to play with his son. This is the time now. Bronny is probably most likely gonna get a free agent pickup if he doesn't get drafted. Possibly the Lakers in the free agency. This is his opportunity to play with his son and ride into the sunset. I truly believe it.”

Bronny had his freshman year with the Trojans but couldn't play to his full potential due to a cardiac arrest episode in July last year. When he did return to the court deep into the season, he was capped at playing just 19 minutes per game.

What LeBron James had to say on initial reports of Bronny James entering the transfer portal

Bronny James not only declared for the NBA draft but has also entered the NCAA transfer portal. This means he is keeping his college eligibility intact in case the draft decision doesn't pan out the way he wants to. While the rumors were doing rounds for days, he confirmed his decision through an Instagram post.

When the initial reports came a couple of days ago, LeBron had given his reaction to the same. After the Lakers 128-111 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, he said (via Lakers Nation):

"I don't know where that came from but at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make and when he's ready to make those decisions, he'll let us all know. But as his family, we'll support whatever he does."

With the decision made, will Bronny James go to the Lakers as Pierce suggests, or does he have something else in mind? Only time can tell.

