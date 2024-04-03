"Bronny is his own man": LeBron James seemingly agrees to son's exit from USC

LeBron James’ son Bronny James is reportedly entering the transfer portal after just one season playing for the USC Trojans. Where the younger James will end up is anybody’s guess after an intriguing freshman year with the Pac-12 powerhouse. James Jr. played 25 games for the recently dismissed Andy Enfield and averaged 4.8 PPG and 2.8 RPG in roughly 19.4 MPG.

The news of James Jr.’s decision to leave USC would inevitably be something the LA Lakers superstar would be asked. After the Tinseltown squad’s 128-111 romp over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, he was asked to comment on the issue.

The four-time MVP responded (via Lakers Nation):

"I don't know where that came from but at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make and when he's ready to make those decisions, he'll let us all know. But as his family, we'll support whatever he does."

Most basketball fans and scouts thought that LeBron James’ eldest son would have a one-and-done deal with the Trojans before entering the 2024 NBA Draft. That scenario remains a possibility but it looks like Bronny James will play at least a year more of collegiate hoops. Regardless of the decision, “King James” will be behind James Jr. all the way.

The younger James’ decision to enter the transfer portal may have something to do with Andy Enfield’s firing. Enfield will call the shots for Southern Methodist University next season in the ACC.

LeBron James' son Bronny James serious adversity even before his USC career started

LeBron James consistently hyped up his eldest son Bronny James' imminent collegiate career with the USC Trojans. The four-time NBA champ would often go on Instagram to show photos of James Jr. working out often his younger brother Bryce James.

Everything came to a shocking halt when the college player collapsed while scrimmaging with his new Trojan teammates. The younger James suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to the hospital.

LeBron James asked for privacy while his family dealt with the matter but released a statement that Bronny James' health was on top of everything. Weeks later, James assured everyone via a press release that James Jr. was fine. They were confident he would be back soon on the basketball court.

The former Sierra Canyon star missed the Trojans' first eight games since he still had to ramp up his conditioning. Once he was ready, he was eased into the lineup and played off the bench. He had to earn his minutes while playing behind Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis.

Perhaps a fresh start now that LeBron James' son is healthy would be better. Oregon and Ohio State were two of the schools Bronny James were interested in before committing to play for USC. The younger James could end up playing for one of those teams.