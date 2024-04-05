Top 10 funniest Bronny James memes as LeBron James' son enters 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, declared for the 2024 NBA draft on Friday, and social media is buzzing with hilarious memes capturing the essence of this moment.

James has faced frequent setbacks in his freshman year at USC after suffering a cardiac arrest before the 2023-24 season had started. The USC guard suited up 25 times for the Trojans, starting six and averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.

His decision to enter the draft has sparked creativity among meme enthusiasts. From playful jabs at his college basketball journey to witty comparisons with his father, the top 10 funniest Bronny James memes showcase the internet's knack for humor. Let’s have a look at them:

On Thursday, LeBron James addressed rumors surrounding Bronny's future and said:

“I don't know where [the reports] came from but at the end of the day, Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decision to make. As his family, we gonna support whatever he does.”

"King James" had earlier expressed his desire to play alongside his son Bronny before hanging up his boots. The 2024 NBA draft declaration by Bronny seems a step in that direction, but it'll be interesting to see if the LA Lakers can land Bronny James or not.

Skip Bayless backs Bronny James for NBA success

It’s not a secret that Bronny has had a lackluster performance in his freshman year of college basketball. However, Skip Bayless is firmly backing him for success in the NBA:

“For a freshman who averaged, let's just round up, five (points), three (rebounds) and two (assists) in one year of college basketball, I think he is very ready for the NBA because that's what he was born to do.”

Bayless highlighted Bronny's upbringing, particularly being mentored by his father, LeBron James, as a significant factor in his readiness for the NBA:

“He is not a great scorer, what he does is he's a basketball player. He knows how to play basketball because he was taught by one of the greatest ever … and one of the smartest if not the highest basketball IQs ever. It's father teaching son and son got that IQ.”

Bayless suggested that Bronny's time spent alongside LeBron has prepared him mentally and physically for the demands of professional basketball.

The debate surrounding Bronny's NBA potential is divisive, with critics pointing to his subpar college performance as evidence of his unreadiness.

