Bronny James transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots if LeBron's son decides to leave USC

Bronny James is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Andy Enfield, who was named the head coach of the SMU Mustangs on Monday. If he does indeed leave the program, his tenure with the Trojans will come to an end after just one season.

National Sportswriters Hall of Famer Dick Weiss shared the news, tweeting:

"USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him. needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron's kid."

The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James joined the Trojans as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. While he was projected as a lottery pick ahead of the season, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during preseason practice and did not make his collegiate debut until December, missing the first eight games of the season.

Bronny struggled in his lone season with the program. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks in just 19.3 minutes per game while shooting 36.6% from the field, 26.7% from three-point range and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

5 Bronny James landing spots

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes were heavily involved in Bronny James' recruitment process. They were reportedly among his three finalists before he ultimately landed with the Trojans.

Bronny, who has long been linked to the Buckeyes, could look to join the program and return to Ohio, where he spent much of his childhood.

#2: Duquesne Dukes

The Duquesne Dukes represent an interesting option for Bronny James. Dru Joyce III, who is close friends with LeBron James after playing high school basketball together, was named the head coach of the program. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was the one to break the news.

Bronny would likely receive plenty of playing time while also having the comfortability of being around a family friend.

#3: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks were the third team to make Bronny James' final list ahead of his commitment to the USC Trojans. They will lose Jermaine Couisnard, who led the team in scoring among backcourt players, as he is out of collegiate eligibility.

The Ducks could look to reignite their interest in Bronny.

#4: SMU Mustangs

The SMU Mustangs hired former USC Trojans' coach Andy Enfield on Monday. While it is unclear if Bronny would be interested in teaming up with his former coach, it is telling that he reportedly made the decision to enter the transfer portal the day after Enfield left the Trojans.

#5: UCLA Bruins

While the possibility remains that he could return to the USC Trojans, Bronny James could opt to join the cross-town UCLA Bruins. Doing so would allow him to stay in Los Angeles, where his father plays and he has made his home, while joining one of the most prestigious programs in all of college basketball.