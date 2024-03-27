LeBron James pinpoints reason why it is hard to watch Bronny James' college games

The second episode of 'Mind the Game Pod' with LeBron James and JJ Redick hit the airwaves and it was another 51 minutes of high basketball knowledge shared by two players with high basketball IQ. Comparing the NBA to the NCAA, the four-time NBA champion shared why it was hard for him to watch his son play college basketball games for USC.

LeBron shared how the league has evolved in his 21-year career and is creative in navigating switches. He said that the NBA is the best league in the world with the amount of talent that is smart enough to exploit and spot matchups.

Now that the four-time league MVP gets to watch Bronny James play college basketball, he finds it hard to watch NCAA games due to the talent gap and how he spots mistakes on the switches.

"That is why the NBA is the best league in the world. That's why it's hard for me to watch my son play basketball," said James at the 30:30 mark. "It is hard to watch a 40-minute college basketball game. I get more anxiety and I sweat more watching college basketball especially my son now that I've ever done in my life."

LeBron James rues how college coaches utilizes big men who lack basketball skills

With LeBron James getting to watch college basketball games more because of his son, Bronny James, playing for USC, he gets to dive in deeper into different tactics used at the college level.

What puzzles the 20-time NBA All-Star is how coaches just like to put their big men in a tight spot in the post with not much creativity or impact to the opposing defense. The post player only gets predictable as the game goes by.

"I never understand why a coach who would throw the ball to his big that has no business with the ball in the post," James said. "I watch college games and I see guys throw the ball in the posted guys and they turn around and shoot a jump shot or a running left-hand jump hook."

In just less than two weeks, 'Mind The Game' podcast of JJ Redick and LeBron James has given fans a chance to extract knowledge about the game by looking at it with a deeper perspective. The YouTube channel has grown in popularity in just a small amount of time and has over 361,000 subscribers.