What is LeBron James and JJ Redick's podcast about? All details explored

LA Lakers luminary LeBron James is collaborating with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick on a forthcoming podcast, aiming to cultivate a genuine dialogue centered around basketball, as reported by The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.

In correspondence with Marchand, James underscored his vision for the podcast, titled "Mind the Game," expressing his desire to diverge from conventional basketball discourse:

"Full episode up tomorrow. This is for everyone who truly loves our beautiful game. Shout out to @jj_redick for creating this with us. Wait until we add the visuals/clips to go along with it too! OMG"

The duo is spearheading this new endeavor through their respective companies, James' Uninterrupted and Redick's ThreeFourTwo Productions.

The inaugural episode is slated to premiere on Tuesday, with a weekly schedule anticipated and each episode spanning between 45 minutes to an hour. The podcast will be accessible on YouTube and across various podcast platforms. Additionally, occasional guest appearances are anticipated on select episodes.

The podcast's concept is deliberately distinct from programs like ESPN's "First Take," a show where Redick is a contributor. Unlike these shows, which often engage in subjective debates about sports, James and Redick aim to delve deeper into the intricacies of basketball itself, focusing on the game's technical aspects and insights.

How did LeBron James and JJ Redick start 'Mind the Game'?

According to a source, James and Redick developed a rapport during the NBA In-Season Tournament, where they both expressed a desire for a podcast dedicated to providing fans with unfiltered insights directly from the court, free from external editorial influence.

Described as free-flowing, the podcast already has plans in motion for the recording of its second episode. In the debut episode, James and Redick engage in a candid discussion over glasses of wine, delving into basketball strategy and insights.

At 39 years old, James has the luxury of selecting projects at his discretion, akin to the post-career trajectories of legendary athletes like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, whose illustrious careers have paved the way for a plethora of media opportunities.

At 39 years old as well, Redick made a swift transition from an NBA player to a full-time media career just three years after retiring from the sport.

He seamlessly combines contemporary platforms, like his podcast "The Old Man and the Three" and his production company, with more conventional roles, such as contributing to network studio shows.