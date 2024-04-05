Did Bronny James declare for the NBA draft?

Yes, Bronny, LeBron James' son, has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

James is coming off his freshman season at USC but entered the transfer portal after the Trojans season. He has an NIL valuation of $4.9-millon according to On3.

James thanked USC in a post on Instagram:

"I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to the growth for me as a man, student and athlete. I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"Thank you USC for an amazing freshman year, and as always, thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support."

Although James has declared for the NBA Draft, he can still withdraw his name.

By declaring for the draft, James can meet with targeted teams for workouts and interviews before the June 16 deadline to stay in the draft and gauge the interest in him.

But, by also entering the transfer portal, James keeps his options open for college should he return for his sophomore season. According to reports, Duquesne is expected to be one of the frontrunners to land James if he does withdraw from the NBA Draft.

Where would Bronny James be projected to be drafted?

Bronny James wasn't selected in ESPN's latest NBA Mock Draft.

Instead, the outlet felt James should return to college for his sophomore season. ESPN also projected James as a 2025 second-round pick. His father, LeBron, was not happy with this.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," James wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

Bronny James played in 25 games and started in six In his freshman season at USC, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He did deal with adversity early on: he suffered a cardiac arrest and did not make his debut until Dec. 10.

