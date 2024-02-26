"He doesn’t care what mock draft says" - LeBron James frantically slams reports throwing shade at Bronny James' 2024 NBA Draft prediction

LA Lakers star LeBron James responds to the reports about Bronny's mock draft prediction. The USC point guard is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, as LeBron is eager to play with his son in the NBA. However, with his recent performance, some suggest they might not play together in the league anytime soon.

Many are expecting to see Bronny in the NBA after his college stint. He has, unfortunately, not played well for the Trojans this season. The team's 6-foot-3 guard has appeared in 19 games, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. One thing to take note about James is that he's coming off a cardiac arrest before the start of the season.

The Lakers star wasn't pleased with the reports that his son had been removed from the 2024 NBA mock draft. ESPN moved James' firstborn to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. He took his frustration regarding the report to social media, demanding that the media simply let Bronny play college basketball.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!" James posted.

LeBron James defends Bronny James

What's even more interesting is that ESPN predicts the young guard will be selected in the second round of the 2024 draft. Now that it's been revealed that his name was moved to the 2025 draft, many were expecting them to rank him higher.

Unfortunately, James is still predicted to be selected in the second round, the 39th pick, to be exact. The USC star has a long way to go and he could still develop his skills and potentially be drafted higher than what the predictions say.

LeBron James believes his son is better than some NBA-level players

LeBron James is confident in the skills and talent of Bronny. Naturally, a father is confident in his son, which is a significant factor in building confidence. Last year, James posted a tweet on X about how he thinks the USC prospect is a better player than some active NBA players.

"Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James posted.

His post hasn't aged well as Bronny continues to put up average numbers across the boards. In his past two games, the college point guard registered two points on both games. James hasn't been aggressive in his approach, which is hurting his ranking in the mock drafts.

But given what Bronny had to go through over the summer, it could take a while until he's 100%.

