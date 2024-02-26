"Yes she does": LeBron James lobbies for Doris Burke's 'ball' knowledge amid frequent criticism

LeBron James is a big fan of Doris Burke despite the criticism surrounding the ESPN commentator and analyst. Burke has been frequently called out by fans on social media for allegedly having player and team bias, but "The King" lobbied for her on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NBA insider and podcast Cuffs The Legend praised Burk on X, telling his followers that she knows basketball amid what haters have been saying about her for years.

"Doris Burke knows ball," Cuffs wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

LeBron James, who follows Cuffs The Legend on X, agreed with his assessment and praised Doris Burke's knowledge about the game they love.

"YES SHE DOES!!!," James wrote.

Expand Tweet

In December, Burke expressed her opinion regarding James and where he stood among the greatest players of all time. She was asked to describe the four-time NBA champion in one word but had a tough time doing so because she needed "more than one word."

"The best to ever do it. I need more than one for that guy," Burke said.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Who is Doris Burke? Closer look at ESPN's first No. 1 female TV analyst

Doris Burke once defended herself and LeBron James from online detractors

Doris Burke is a fan of "The King."

In 2021, Doris Burke was called out by a fan online for her love of LeBron James. The fan thought that she was overdoing it during a few of her broadcasts with ESPN. However, Burke defended herself and "The King" before calling him the G.O.A.T.

"LeBron James is the greatest player of his generation and perhaps the greatest player of all time," Burke said.

"So I can promise you this, when 'The King' is playing, I'm gonna absolutely enjoy it. My only wish is that you would enjoy it as much as I do."

Expand Tweet

Burke added that she can't help talk about James during his games because of his accomplishments on the court. She argued that when the four-time MVP is playing, she has no choice but to talk about him.

Also Read: "We're not shooting 40-50 3s" - LeBron James calls out rival coaches after Lakers' season-low free throw attempts

WNBA legend Sue Bird offers 'The King' some advice

There have been talks about LeBron James' future at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend. He has a player option for next season while also awaiting his son Bronny's decision for the NBA draft. He has also been linked to potential ownership of an expansion team in Las Vegas.

Nevertheless, James is much closer to the final year of his career and is unsure if he wants a farewell tour. WNBA legend Sue Bird, who had a 22-year career, advised "The King" to have a farewell tour in his final season whenever it might be.

Also Read: "LeBron and Bronny to play with Wemby" - Lakers superstar showering love on Gregg Popovich with tweet leaves fans buzzing