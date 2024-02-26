LeBron James calls out rival coaches after Lakers' season-low free throw attempts: “We’re not shooting 40-50 3s”

LeBron James didn't mince words after the LA Lakers' 123-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns saw the team attempt a season-low eight free throws. The Lakers average 24.3 attempts per game from the charity stripe, the sixth highest in the NBA. Meanwhile, their total free throw attempts (1432) rank fifth highest.

It's well known that the Lakers do most of their damage by attacking the paint with stars like LeBron and Anthony Davis leading their charge. That's historically helped them draw fouls at will, allowing the disparity of free throw attempts against their opponents.

LA has a +355 free throw differential, significantly higher than all other teams. That has prompted several coaches and teams to point out that the referees favored the Lakers. LeBron James insinuated that may have led to the team's season-low eight free throw attempts on Sunday.

"A lot of coaches, lot of teams were like, 'That's all the Lakers do, is get to the free throw line,' there's like this narrative out there that's all we do," LeBron said while reacting to the Lakers eight free throw attempts (Via Spectrum SporstNet).

"I mean, we have attackers, that's what we do ... We're not shooting 40-50 3s a game, we're not that team ... Having eight free throw attempts is definitely not us," LeBron James added.

During the Lakers' 145-144 double-OT win over the Warriors on Jan. 27, coach Steve Kerr sounded off on LA's 43-16 free throw advantage. He complained about Steph Curry getting only three free throws that game.

Before that, Toronto Raptors' Darko Rajakovic went on a prolonged rant about the Lakers getting a 36-13 advantage in the free throw department and 23-2 in the fourth quarter alone. The Lakers haven't gotten favorable whistles consistently since then, with some questionable calls favoring the other team.

Do LeBron James and Lakers warrant a free throw advantage consistently?

The LA Lakers aren't topping the charts for most free throw attempts and fewest free throw attempts conceded. However, the differential during games has become an issue. The Lakers prefer to play downhill or anywhere inside the arc rather than shooting 3s. It's not been their bread and butter like the Warriors or Celtics, who live and die by the 3-point line.

LeBron James and Co. are attempting 30.8 3-point attempts per game, the fewest in the NBA. Nearly 55% of their attempts come from inside the arc. 47.3% of their total points scored are inside the paint, which ranks third among all teams this season.

The Lakers are in the top four in field goal attempts (32.4) less than 5 feet away from the rim. For context, jump-shooting teams like the Warriors, Mavericks and Celtics rank in the bottom five of the same metric, attempting shots at the rim in the range of 25-28 shots per game. LA's 32.4 attempts are 36.9% of their overall attempts from the floor.

Meanwhile, the shot attempts against the Lakers by opponents inside the paint and at the rim go down further, with 29.0 shots less than 5 feet away (10th) against them and 25.0% from 25-29 feet, the second highest in the NBA.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James' towering presence on the interior makes a key difference. LA also prefers to play in drop coverage, even against jump-shooting teams, which takes away the chances for other teams to get downhill and draw fouls.

The Lakers are big, too, with a frontline that's currently 6-foot-9 and taller and a backcourt with a couple of 6-foot-4 guards. It's easier for them to drive more, attack the paint and draw fouls, especially with Anthony Davis being their go-to option offensively.

The ability to get the other team in foul trouble early in the quarter is also a point of emphasis for the Lakers, who then punish teams in the clutch. There are not enough hard closeouts for any jump-shooting team to get the free throw advantage the Lakers get.

If these numbers are taken into account, LeBron James and the Lakers certainly warrant a disparity in the 3-point-driven NBA.