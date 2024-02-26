"Just pull a Brady & sign a vet min for a ring" - LeBron James expecting at least $100,000,000 in free agency has NBA fans going bonkers

LeBron James has one year left on his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has a player option next season worth $51.4 million. But he has not yet committed to picking up the option.

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst (via Legion Hoops on X), James is angling for a new 3-year deal worth nine figures.

Fans took to social media to react to the news. One fan said James should follow the playbook of NFL legend Tom Brady.

“Bro why, just pull a Brady and sign a vet min for a ring. Nobody wanna pay 40 mill for a 40 year old fam,” one fan wrote.

Will Lakers extend LeBron James this offseason?

LeBron James is not eligible to sign an extension longer than two years since he is over the age of 38. This is a rule in the new CBA.

This is why James signed a two-year extension in 2022. If he re-signs with the Lakers, it will be another two-year deal. However, he could opt in and then extend after his player option.

The Lakers will not have cap space next season if James and D’Angelo Russell opt in their player options. LA may have to make some trades this summer to free up cap space to sing and extend James. They could also get some cap relief if Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood do not pick up their respective player options.

The ultimate decision may come down to whether James’ son Bronny gets drafted. James could opt out and sign a deal for a smaller figure to join forces with his son if a team takes a chance on him.

Bronny may not even get drafted this summer. He has not had a breakout freshman season with USC and the team has struggled. James is a projected second-round pick and may decide to stay in school.

The Lakers may also convince LeBron James to take less money to stay in LA. He is renovating a massive mansion and compound in Beverly Hills and made it clear at the trade deadline that he does not want to leave LA.