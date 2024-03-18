5 challenging decisions facing the NCAA men's tournament selection committee ahead of 2024 March Madness

With Selection Sunday only a few hours away, the selection committee for the men's March Madness has a lot of serious questions to figure out answers for. Let's take a deeper dive into some of the larger questions the selection committee needs to find answers for in the next few hours.

5 Challenging Decisions facing NCAA Tournament Selection Committee ahead of March Madness

#1 Who is the overall top seed?

There are a lot of intriguing teams at the top of college basketball, but which one has the best overall resume? Houston, UConn, Purdue, Arizona and Tennessee all have compelling arguments, but it will be intriguing to see how the March Madness committee determines which of those five teams is the best and which is not one-seed.

#2 What at-large bids are screwed?

There were a lot of upsets in the conference tournaments, meaning teams that were expected to get automatic bids are now slated for an at-large bid. With schools like Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, North Carolina and Purdue needing at-large bids, some bubble teams are going to be screwed over.

#3 Will Purdue still be a one-seed?

The Purdue Boilermakers are considered one of the favorites to win the 2024 national championship. However, they will be put under the microscope after being upset by the Wisconsin Badgers in overtime during the Big Ten semifinals. They have a lot of talent, but did that loss take them out of a top seed in whichever region they are slated for?

#4 Will St. John's make the tournament?

Rick Pitino ripped into his team weeks ago, but they are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. The team went 20-13 (11-9 Big East) and made the Big East Tournament semifinals before narrowly losing to the UConn Huskies.

With a 4-10 record in quadrant one, they will struggle in conversations against other teams heading into March Madness.

#5 Will the Dayton Flyers make March Madness?

The Dayton Flyers are one of the intriguing teams in college basketball as they went 23-7 (14-4 A10). However, the team was upset in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals and has not done well against tough opposition.

When looking at the quadrant wins, the Flyers went 3-4 in the top quadrant but went 15-0 in the third and fourth quadrants. Does the strength of victories matter?