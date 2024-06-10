5 college basketball coaches for Jeanie Buss to consider if Dan Hurley backs out ft. Tom Izzo 

In news that shocked everyone in the NBA and NCAA worlds, the Los Angeles Lakers are targeting UConn Huskies' head coach Dann Hurley for their vacant head coaching job after firing Darvin Ham. The longtime assistant was in the lead position for two years in LA, falling to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs both years.

The winner of back-to-back national championships with UConn in dominant fashion, Dan Hurley could be an ideal fit given LA's supporting cast of young role players.

However, if the deal falls through and Hurley decides to remain with the Huskies, here are five other college basketball coaches that owner Jeanie Buss could consider for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching slot.

5 coaches Jeanie Buss could consider if Dan Hurley stays at UConn

#5. Jay Wright

A 21-year veteran at Villanova, Jay Wright has climbed the highest of highs with the team, reaching multiple Final Fours and winning two NCAA Tournaments as well. While not currently a part of the coaching ranks, Wright is a legendary coach with a ton of pedigree.

Further, he hasn't ruled out an NBA coaching stint, with the most recent rumors swirling with the Philadelphia 76ers before they ultimately hired Nick Nurse.

#4. Shaka Smart

The Marquette head coach has proven his craft, with a hugely successful tenure in the Big East. Leading the team to a Conference victory in 2022-23, as well as the Big East Tournament, earning Conference Coach of the Year in the process.

After leading them to four-straight NCAA tournament appearances, Shaka Smart could be a smart bet for the Lakeshow, given the similarities between him and Dan Hurley, namely getting the team to buy in on both ends, along with the camaraderie.

#3. Shaheen Holloway

One of the few teams to beat UConn on their second successful quest for an NCAA title, Seton Hall surprised folks over the entire country. And they were led by none other than Shaheen Holloway. He was the next PG at Seton Hall after Dan vacated the position in the 1990s, so there remains a personal connection between the two.

He was also responsible for the rebirth of the St. Peter's program that ended up going to the Elite Eight in 2021-22. He remains in a growing phase but his resume continues to impress and he could be a frisky candidate for the job.

#2. Greg Kampe

With 40 years under his belt at Oakland, Greg Kampe is among the longest-tenured coaches in the entire collegiate spectrum.

While NCAA success has eluded him, his legendary tenure has earned him a spot on the Michigan College Coaches Association.

#1. Tom Izzo

A Hall of Famer for eight years now, Tom Izzo is a name synonymous with Michigan State basketball, having coached the team for nearly 30 years.

His tenure with the team has included eight trips to the Final Four, including a NCAA Championship in 2000 and a runner-up finish in '09.

Additionally, 10 Big Ten regular season titles and four tournament titles have given him a litany of success at every level.

With his combination of success, resume, and pedigree, Tom Izzo could be an ideal candidate for Los Angeles if the deal with Dan Hurley doesn't come to fruition.

